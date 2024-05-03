30-foot deep sinkhole opens up in Dallas County

Dallas County Sheriff's Traffic Deputies have been called to a massive sinkhole in the southern part of the county.

The department responded to a traffic hazard call on Malloy Bridge Road, about a half mile east of I-45.

Crews said a 10-foot portion of the road had fallen, leaving a massive hole in the ground.

The Sheriff's Office says the hole is 30-feet deep.

SKY 4 spotted another hole off the side of the road nearby.

Crews are currently in the area and blocked off.

There is a detour in the area.

How do sinkholes form?

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, sinkholes form when surface sediments collapse into underground cavities in the limestone bedrock.

Groundwater then slowly dissolves cavities and caves in the limestone over a period of many years until it can no longer support the weight of the sediment above.