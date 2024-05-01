American Airlines cuts 3 routes at DFW Airport because of Boeing shortage

Problems with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner have forced American Airlines to cut about a dozen routes.

The reductions affect three flights at DFW Airport.

The Fort Worth-based carrier said some flights to Hawaii are being eliminated in the winter months.

In the summer months, American Airlines won’t fly to Dublin, Ireland or Rome, Italy.

In March, the airline announced it was ordering 260 new planes, including a significant number of Boeing planes.

But now the company says it will only receive half of the planes it expected to be delivered this year.

The 787 Dreamliner is under federal investigation after a Boeing whistleblower reported safety issues in the plane’s construction.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is facing a similar problem. It plans to offset the shortage by retiring fewer planes and cutting flights at four airports.