Fort Worth train conductor nearly stabbed to death wins $3 million lawsuit

A North Texas man recently won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit three years after he was attacked on a public train.

He was the train's conductor stabbed in a random attack.

For the first time since the attack, he is speaking to FOX 4 News.

John Farley shared graphic images of his injuries from the worst day of his life.

"I’m just glad I’m alive," he said.

In 2018, Farley began working as a contracted train conductor on the Trinity Railway Express, a rail service connecting Fort Worth to Dallas. He says it was common to face unruly passengers.

"I’ve been spit on. I’ve been threatened," he said.

However, in June 2021, Farley was nearly killed by a homeless passenger who randomly attacked him on a train at the station off Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth. He was repeatedly stabbed in the head and left side.

"He was just going at me like I did something to him like to his past. He didn’t want to stop," he said.

Farley feared the man wanted to kill him. He says he passed out. And while he did not die, he had 85 staples on his left side and more than a dozen staples to his head.

"They were telling me if I was smaller, I would’ve been dead," he said.

In 2022, now-31-year-old Gerion Handsborough received a 20-year prison sentence for the aggravated assault.

Last week, Bailey and Galyen Attorneys at Law announced its client, Farley, was awarded a $3 million jury verdict against Allied Universal Security Services, the company under contract with the Fort Worth Transit Authority to provide security for the Trinity Railway Express.

Farley says his life will never be the same. Now, he’s sharing his story and a message.

"I’m glad I’m alive," he said. "Be cautious when you take public transportation. That’s my opinion."

Featured article

FOX 4 made several attempts to contact Trinity Metro by email and phone for comment this week, but it has not responded to any requests. We’re working to get its overall crime data.

The security company has also not responded to multiple requests for comment.