The 10 most-read stories of 2023

Millions of people read stories on Fox4News.com in 2023.

Our most-read stories of the year include stories of a tragic mass shooting in North Texas, an unexpected celebrity death, severe weather, and a video of the "cutest thing ever."

Here are the top 10 stories on our site for the year.

1. Allen Outlets Shooting

The biggest story for 2023 in North Texas was the tragic mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets. A gunman killed eight people who were at the mall on a busy Saturday afternoon. Follow-up stories shared details about the victims and body camera video from the Allen police officer who "neutralized" the shooter.

Victims of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets included Cindy, Kyu and James Cho, Aishwarya Thatikonda, Elio Cumana-Rivas, Christian LaCour and Daniela and Sofia Mendoza.

2. Matthew Perry Dies

Fans were shocked in October by the news of "Friends" star Matthew Perry’s death. The 54-year-old actor was found dead from an apparent drowning at a home in Los Angeles. His "Friends" cast members said they were utterly devastated. His final cause of death was released in a report in December.

"Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox attended Matthew Perry's private ceremony in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

3. Austin Teacher’s Viral TikTok Video

Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy

Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy, a first-year elementary school teacher in Austin, said she was in disbelief after a demoralizing meeting with administrators. She went on TikTok to vent her frustrations. The next morning, the video had 1.5 million views and she was out of a job.

4. Texas Dollar Tree Fined

FILE - Dollar Tree, discount variety storefront.

The U.S. Department of Labor ordered Dollar Tree to pay a quarter of a million dollars in fines after workplace safety inspectors made a trip to the company’s store in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Among other safety concerns, there were piles of boxes "high enough to fall on workers."

5. Cute Orangutan Video

'Cutest thing ever': A curious orangutan asks zoo-goers to bring a baby closer to the glass enclosure for further inspection. (Kayla Jaylen Natsis)

A curious orangutan at the Louisville, Kentucky zoo captured the hearts of millions after it knocked on its enclosure to further inspect a baby who was visiting the zoo. Video of the encounter shows the orangutan taking a closer look at the 3-month-old, then kiss the glass.

6. Severe Storms in North Texas

North Texas was hit by several severe storms with tornado warnings this spring. This particular storm in March forced several school districts to cancel after-school activities. It dropped hail as big as baseballs, knocked out power for many, triggered tornado warnings in Dallas County, and caused a significant amount of damage to an apartment complex in Hurst.

7. 1,000-Pound Meteor Hits Texas

Search crews in South Texas found part of a meteor that was estimated to be about 2 feet wide and roughly 1,000 pounds when it hit the atmosphere. Video from home security cameras in the area captured a loud sonic boom and residents described feeling their windows rattle and an earthquake-like shake. The National Weather Service said the accompanying fireball was bright enough for satellites to detect.

8. Frisco First Day of School Tragedy

Friends said 15-year-old Landon Bourque rode his bike everywhere in their Frisco neighborhood. Their hearts broke after learning he was hit by a car and killed on his first day of the 10th grade at Heritage High School. Some even passed the accident scene on the first day of school.

Landon Bourque

9. Rent-Free Airbnb Stay

Airbnb guest Elizabeth Hirschhorn rented a Brentwood guesthouse for a long-term stay in 2021 but has since remained in the unit for over 540 days — without paying rent.

When a Los Angeles woman’s long-term Airbnb stay ended in April 2022, she simply didn’t move out and refused to pay rent. She then went a step further and asked the homeowner to pay her a $100,000 relocation fee. The baffled homeowner turned to the media after Los Angeles officials sided with the woman and said he could not evict her because of violations and new housing ordinances.

10. New Texas Laws for 2024

Close up of a large Texas flag, blowing on a windy day. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A total of 31 new bills and new sections for 13 other bills will go into effect in Texas on New Year’s Day. Many of the new laws have to deal with taxes. There are also new laws regarding limits on appraisal increases, an online database for appraisal districts, restrictions on e-cigarette marketing, new license plates, a cost-of-living adjustment for retired teachers, and funding for state universities. But school districts in Texas won’t see any funding increases this year thanks to a school voucher stalemate between lawmakers and the governor.