Fugitive Fort Worth murder suspect captured after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor

A Fort Worth murder suspect is back behind bars after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor and eluding police for weeks.

Murder Suspect Captured

What's new:

Fort Worth police confirmed 19-year-old Phillip Torres was recently located in Dallas and re-arrested.

He’s now back in the Tarrant County jail while awaiting trial for murder.

What they're saying:

The Fort Worth Police Department said Torres’ capture was really a coordinated effort between its officers, the Dallas Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and the Tarrant County Attorney General’s fugitive unit.

"So, this isn't the first time something like this happens. It won't be the last time. But what these individuals need to understand is that when they do something like this, it's not a good look for them, and if anything, it's just going to make things even worse," said Fort Worth Officer Brad Perez.

Chief Eddie Garcia took to social media to warn others with the same idea.

Fort Worth Murder

The backstory:

The case began in June when a man was found in a vehicle shot in the 2700 block of West Long Avenue. He later died from his injuries.

Torres was arrested and charged with murder. He was released on bond.

"So, part of the condition of his bond was that Mr. Torres was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor," Officer Perez said.

That condition didn’t last long.

"We were advised in late November that he had cut off his ankle monitor," Perez said.

Torres was on the run for weeks.

What they're saying:

"For those that are related to the loved one, friends and family, I'm certain they want nothing but justice for the loss of their loved one. And I think you know for them to find out that someone that may be guilty of something like this to be out and about, I'm sure the fact that we were able to recapture him and arrest him again is a sigh of relief," Perez said.