Child hit, killed near Frisco school on first day of classes

FRISCO, Texas - A child was hit and killed in front of a school in Frisco early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just outside of Roach Middle School near Independence and El Dorado parkways.

Police from neighboring McKinney responded to the crash.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the accident.

The child’s name has not been released.

Today is the first day of school in the Frisco Independent School District.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story.