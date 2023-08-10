Community mourning loss of 15-year-old hit, killed in Frisco on first day of school

People in Frisco are mourning the loss of a Heritage High School student who was struck and killed while riding his bicycle to school Wednesday.

A cross surrounded by flowers and balloons serves as a tribute to a son, brother, and friend who was lost so suddenly.

Landon Bourque, a 10th grader, was riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning while on his way to the first day of school at Heritage High School.

The 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing Independence Parkway at George Washington Drive.

Police said the driver stopped to help.

Residents told FOX 4 that drivers going too fast along the parkway has been an ongoing problem.

But so far, a spokeswoman for McKinney police said investigators have not determined if speed was a factor in this crash, adding that the investigation could take weeks.

The spokeswoman said in an email, "...our Traffic Unit regularly enforces the speed limit on this roadway and has done so rigorously long before this terrible accident."

Landon is the third North Texas child to be struck and killed while on a bicycle in less than three weeks.

Back on July 25, 14-year-old Adrien Villegas died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle to his high school orientation in The Colony.

That crash happened at 1:30 in the afternoon.

On August 3, 12-year-old Victoria Dai was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Southlake.

Witnesses told police the truck was turning from Davis Boulevard onto a private drive.

As more North Texas children return to the roads as they head back to school, police are emphasizing the need for everyone to be safe, drivers and cyclists, with these recent reminders of how quickly everything can change.