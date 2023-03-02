Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Dallas County
12
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:41 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM CST until SAT 2:55 AM CST, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CST until SAT 11:31 AM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:54 AM CST until SAT 11:15 AM CST, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:58 AM CST until SAT 7:55 AM CST, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:43 PM CST until FRI 6:14 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:45 PM CST, Cooke County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:33 PM CST until THU 4:30 PM CST, Cooke County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:59 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:58 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CST, Jack County

Dallas weather: Districts cancel after-school activities due to severe weather

Dallas Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For North Texas - 3 p.m. update

A Tornado Watch has been issued for North Texas until 10 pm. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry looks at the storm system and tells you what to expect.

Several school districts have canceled all after school events on Thursday due to the expected severe weather.

Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD both announced they would not hold after school activities.

At this time, both plan to keep students in class as scheduled.

Districts canceling after-school activities:

  • Dallas ISD
  • Fort Worth ISD
  • Granbury ISD
  • Garland ISD
  • White Settlement ISD
  • Mansfield ISD
  • Cedar Hill ISD
  • Arlington ISD
  • Carroll ISD
  • Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
  • Ennis ISD
  • Richardson ISD
  • DeSoto ISD

Glen Rose ISD is planning to release students early.

READ MORE: Tornadoes, large hail possible in North Texas Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

FOX 4's weather team says supercells could form from noon to 1 p.m., but the main line of storms will move from west to east from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This list is being updated. Please check with your school district if you don't see it listed here.