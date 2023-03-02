Several school districts have canceled all after school events on Thursday due to the expected severe weather.

Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD both announced they would not hold after school activities.

At this time, both plan to keep students in class as scheduled.

Districts canceling after-school activities:

Dallas ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Granbury ISD

Garland ISD

White Settlement ISD

Mansfield ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Arlington ISD

Carroll ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Ennis ISD

Richardson ISD

DeSoto ISD

Glen Rose ISD is planning to release students early.

READ MORE: Tornadoes, large hail possible in North Texas Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

FOX 4's weather team says supercells could form from noon to 1 p.m., but the main line of storms will move from west to east from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This list is being updated. Please check with your school district if you don't see it listed here.