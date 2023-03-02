Dallas weather: Districts cancel after-school activities due to severe weather
Several school districts have canceled all after school events on Thursday due to the expected severe weather.
Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD both announced they would not hold after school activities.
At this time, both plan to keep students in class as scheduled.
Districts canceling after-school activities:
- Dallas ISD
- Fort Worth ISD
- Granbury ISD
- Garland ISD
- White Settlement ISD
- Mansfield ISD
- Cedar Hill ISD
- Arlington ISD
- Carroll ISD
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
- Ennis ISD
- Richardson ISD
- DeSoto ISD
Glen Rose ISD is planning to release students early.
FOX 4's weather team says supercells could form from noon to 1 p.m., but the main line of storms will move from west to east from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This list is being updated. Please check with your school district if you don't see it listed here.