Mission Arlington's Christmas store offers free gifts for children

The Brief Mission Arlington opened its annual Christmas Store two days ago and has already helped thousands of local parents pick out gifts for their children. The nonprofit organization's co-founder noted the need is greater this year, with 8,000 families served in two days compared to about 6,000 in previous years. The store is completely free and relies on volunteers and donations. It's open through Dec. 23 for parents needing gifts for children up to 17 years old.



Mission Arlington is embracing the spirit of giving. The nonprofit organization opened its annual Christmas store and, in just two days, has already helped 8,000 parents find free gifts for their children.

What we know:

Saturday was the official first day for Mission Arlington’s Christmas store.

"The need is very great. We try to help people hold on to that rent money. If you’ve got a place, use your money for electricity and let us do these extras for you," said Mission Arlington co-founder Tillie Bergin.

Parents are allowed to select multiple gifts for each of their children.

Countless volunteers help to keep everything from the shopping to the wrapping running as smoothly as Santa’s sleigh. But it’s, of course, the toy donations that make it all possible.

By the numbers:

About 8,000 families have visited the Christmas Store so far this year. Bergin said the number has been closer to 6,000 in years past.

In other words, the need this year is great, she said.

What they're saying:

Volunteer Ava Canto is home from Sam Houston State for the holidays.

"I love it. This is my third year," she said.

Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital President Blake Kretz was also volunteering on Monday.

"A little different from running the hospital, yes," he said. "We get to come here and give back to the community, and we just love that. That’s part of our mission."

The gratitude is hard to miss from parents, including Evontay Holmes.

"I’m a truck driver. I have five kids. I’m in school right now and it helps me," Holmes said.

Dig deeper:

The store is located at 400 W. South Street in Arlington andis open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Dec. 23.

Gifts are available for children from infants to 17 years old.

No one is turned away.

For more information about volunteering or receiving gifts, visit https://missionarlington.org/christmas-2/.