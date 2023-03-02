Severe storms that hit North Texas Thursday evening is causing some damage.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the entire region through 10 p.m.

Hail as big as baseballs reportedly fell in the northern parts of the Metroplex.

Many clips out North Texas cities showed strong winds doing damage.

In Weatherford, FOX 4 viewer Austin Allison captured video of the strong winds ripping the roof off of building.

Dave Munsie shared his video of the howling winds in Haltom City.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Dallas County was placed under a Tornado Warning. Sirens went off in many cities around the area.

FOX 4 viewers shared images of the storm and hail falling.

