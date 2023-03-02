Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Weather: Severe weather video and photos from around North Texas

Severe Weather
FOX 4

FOX 4 camera breaks due to strong winds

The camera at DFW Airport was shaking in the strong winds before breaking during severe weather in North Texas Thursday.

DALLAS - Severe storms that hit North Texas Thursday evening is causing some damage.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the entire region through 10 p.m.

Hail in North Texas

Parts of North Texas got plenty of hail during Thursday's storms.

Hail as big as baseballs reportedly fell in the northern parts of the Metroplex.

Many clips out North Texas cities showed strong winds doing damage.

Strong winds hit North Texas ahead of storm line

Strong winds threw debris and trash and even broke a camera as the storm lines arrive in North Texas.

In Weatherford, FOX 4 viewer Austin Allison captured video of the strong winds ripping the roof off of building.

Strong winds do damage in Weatherford

Austin Allison sent video of the damage on Thursday night.

Dave Munsie shared his video of the howling winds in Haltom City.

Severe weather hits Haltom City

FOX 4 viewer Dave Munsie shared his video of the strong winds whipping around the rain.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Dallas County was placed under a Tornado Warning. Sirens went off in many cities around the area.

Dallas weather: Severe weather sirens go off in Downtown Dallas

A tornado warning was issued on Thursday evening.

FOX 4 viewers shared images of the storm and hail falling.

