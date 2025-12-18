Dallas weather: DFW could see one of its warmest Christmases on record

article

The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth is bracing for a significant warming trend this Christmas week, with temperatures projected to reach the mid-to-high 70s. Christmas week temps are expected to be nearly 20 degrees above the seasonal average of 59 degrees. Residents can expect clear skies and a 0% chance of snow, providing ideal conditions for holiday travel across the Metroplex.



It’s beginning to look a lot like... spring break. Forecasters say near-record-breaking heat is possible for the DFW Metroplex this Christmas, with temperatures expected to soar nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Thursday forecast

Patchy fog and low clouds possible early this morning will quickly dissipate thanks to strong southerly winds. A weak, dry cold front will move through today, clearing out the skies by this afternoon. Gusty north winds will take over behind the front.

Highs will remain mild in the mid-60s. However, there is an elevated fire risk west of the I-35 corridor due to low humidity and strong winds.

Tonight, winds will subside under clear skies. This is a recipe for a chilly night. Expect lows to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s. A few areas north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth may see near-freezing temperatures.

7-Day Forecast

After a cold start, sunshine will warm the region back to the low 60s Friday afternoon. This weekend is expected to be a temperature roller coaster, ranging from the 30s at night to the high 70s during the day.

Near-record highs are expected Saturday. Temperatures will climb through the 70s ahead of another cold front early Sunday. However, this time, no cold air is following the front. We will stay well above normal through next week, with Tuesday and Wednesday of Christmas week seeing highs near 78 degrees, according to NWS.

Christmas forecast in DFW

Temperatures are expected to be well above normal this Christmas. Highs will likely reach the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Remarkably, the low temperature on Christmas Eve night will likely be as warm as a typical North Texas Christmas Day. While the normal high for Dec. 25 in DFW is 59 degrees, that is exactly where our overnight low will sit this year before daytime temperatures surge on Christmas Day.

Will it snow on Christmas in Dallas-Fort Worth?

There is a 0% chance of snow on Christmas in North Texas.

Can I go swimming on Christmas?

Honestly, yes. Mid-70s, spring-like temperatures are suitable for a dip if you have a heated pool or a high tolerance for cool water.

Warmest Christmas in DFW history

The record for the warmest Christmas in DFW was set recently in 2021, when temperatures reached 82 degrees. The second-highest was 80 degrees in 2016.

The coldest Christmas occurred in 1983, when the mercury plummeted to 6 degrees with a high of only 18. While the average maximum temperature is 56 degrees and the average minimum is 37, the Metroplex is projected to be far above those marks this year.

When was the last White Christmas in DFW?

The last white Christmas in North Texas occurred in 2012. That year, a cold front brought hail and thunderstorms before transitioning into snow and sleet, according to the NWS. Denton and Collin counties received between 4 and 6 inches of snow.

Are allergies bad in DFW right now?

Yes, tree pollen levels are high in North Texas. According to AccuWeather, tree pollen is very fine, allowing the wind to carry it long distances.

To avoid sneezing, keep your windows and doors closed on windy days. Pollen counts are also typically worse in the early morning. Experts also suggest switching allergy medications periodically to maintain effectiveness.

Currently, ragweed and grass pollen levels remain low, while mold levels are at a moderate level.