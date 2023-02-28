Parts of North Texas are under an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday night, meaning we could see thunderstorms, hail and even tornadoes.

Gulf moisture will be sitting in the area and is expected to cause a few showers and storms Wednesday morning before things get more active on Thursday.

The storms on Thursday night could bring all forms of severe weather and there is some potential for supercells.

Currently, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is showing an enhanced risk of severe weather.

Right now the greatest threat is the area along the I-35 corridor and east, but that could change based on the speed of the system.

At this point it is still too far out to have any precise timing.

If the system moves faster it will be more from Dallas to the east and earlier in the day. If it slows down, it could be west of Fort Worth and would likely be more of the late day and evening.

The forecast will be fine-tuned as we get closer to Thursday.

7-Day Forecast

After Thursday's storms things should be pretty nice for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s on Friday, with highs climbing throughout the rest of the weekend.