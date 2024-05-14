Timberview High School shooter has 2 new charges rejected in upcoming trial

A judge rejected two felony counts in the upcoming trial against an already convicted school shooter.

Timothy Simpkins is serving 12 years for attempted capital murder at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School.

He shot a student and teacher during a classroom fight in October 2021.

Two other victims had gunshot injuries.

All of the victims survived.

Related article

Last month, prosecutors got indictments on additional charges of aggravated assault for that shooting.

The judge rejected two of those counts because of double jeopardy. The victims were part of Simpkins' previous trial.

Simpkins still faces trial for one count from the school shooting and additional charges for a shooting at a gas station and days before the Timberview incident.

Jury selection in the trial begins on Friday, with opening statements expected to start on Monday.