There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend for the first weekend of fall!

All Weekend

State Fair of Texas

It is that time of year again! The State Fair of Texas kicks off of Friday with rides, fried food and so much more this year. This weekend opens with some great musical acts on the Chevrolet Main Stage including Lonestar on Friday night and Ceelo Green on Saturday. We have much, much more on the State Fair here.

Tickets and Info

Friday, Sept. 29

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 14: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some pr Expand

Luke Bryan at Dickies Arena

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will complete his two-day tour of North Texas on Friday. After performing in Dallas on Thursday night he will be back in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena for a show on Friday.

Tickets and Info Here

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Pink performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Expand

P!NK: Summer Carnival 2023 at Globe Life Field

P!NK is on tour and bringing her tour to Dallas. The stadium tour includes performances by Brandi Carlile and Grouplove. In addition to her popular songs, P!NK will also keep fans entertained with her aerial acrobatics.

Tickets and Info Here

Lewisville Western Days

There will be plenty to do in the City of Lewisville this Friday and Saturday. The popular Western Days festival is back for a two-day stint in front of City Hall. There will be plenty of vendors, live music, dances, animals and much more. Mark Chesnutt will perform on Friday night and Lee Brice will close the show on Saturday. There is also the World Tamale Eating Championship on Saturday at Noon, featuring world record holder Geoff Esper.

Tickets and Info

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Canadian comedian Russell Peters performs live on stage at the Verti Music Hall on October 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Getty Images)

Russell Peters at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie

Stand-up comedian Russell Peters knows a thing or two about making people laugh. His ‘Act Your Age’ World Tour comes to the Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie on Friday night.

Tickets and Info

Saturday, Sept. 30

2023 Komen Greater Fort Worth MORE THAN PINK Walk

The fundraiser to help battle breast cancer is this Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The event at kicks off at 8 a.m. at The Shops at Clearfork. Money raised from the event will go to breast cancer research care and much more.

Info Here

OK2BX Fest in Deep Ellum

It is a festival meant to EVERYONE to enjoy. The OK2BX Fest, which stands for It's Okay to Be Extraordinary, will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Deep Ellum Art Co. There will be two stages of performers with music and dance, plus lots of art and food. The goal of the festival is to open the door for meaningful conversations to bridge societal and cultural divides.

Info Here

Lakewood Brewing Company's 11th Anniversary Celebration

The popular Lakewood Brewing Co. is celebrating 11 years making craft beer. The celebration is being held at the brewery on Executive Drive in Garland from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Classic beers from Lakewood will be available along with some of the new favorites, plus there will be live music from the Flannel Pajamas from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

State Fair Classic

We already talked about the State Fair, but if you like football, the State Fair Classic is also this weekend with Grambling State taking on Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl Saturday. The HBCU showdown will also include the popular battle of the bands.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, Oct. 1

East Rutherford, NJ - September 24: New England Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott points after running for a first down in the fourth quarter. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 15-10. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys take on Ezekiel Elliott and the New England Patriots this weekend at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Here's a few things you should know before you head to the game, but if you aren't lucky enough to get a ticket you can always watch the game on FOX 4.

Tickets and Info Here

Guitarist Martin Gore (R) and lead singer Dave Gahan (C) of the band Depeche Mode perform on stage in Klagenfurt, Austria on July 21, 2023. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center

Depeche Mode is coming to Dallas as a part of its Memento Mori Tour. Dallas is one of three stops in Texas for the duo. On Sept. 29 they will perform in Austin and on Oct. 4 there will be a show in Houston. The show at the AAC is expected ot start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Popular alternative bands The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie come to Grand Prairie for a night of early 2000s nostalgia. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8.

Tickets and Info Here