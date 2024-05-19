18-year-old pulled underwater while fishing in Dallas, search efforts expected to continue Monday

Dallas Fire-Rescue is expected to continue to search for an 18-year-old pulled underwater while fishing.

A man and his 18-year-old son were fishing in the shallow part of Mountain Creek, near S. Merrifield Road and Keeneland Parkway, when the 18-year-old went under the water, according to witnesses.

The young man never resurfaced.

Crews were called to the area shortly after 4 p.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, the Dallas Police Department and the Game Warden's Office brought in boats, sonar equipment and drones to help with the search, but they have not found him.

Featured article

The spillway was closed down on Sunday. The search is expected to continue on Monday.