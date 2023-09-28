Ex-Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott looking forward to 'emotional' return to AT&T Stadium in new uniform

One of the major storylines when the Dallas Cowboys take on the New England Patriots on Sunday will be the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott to AT&T Stadium.

Elliott is the Cowboys' third all-time leading rusher and was all business as he prepares to face his ex-teammates.

Zeke spoke to the Dallas media for the first time as a Patriot on Wednesday.

DALLAS COWBOYS NEWS

It is no mystery that Elliott loved being a Cowboy, but he says the conversations this offseason about staying a Cowboy with Jerry Jones were "minimal" before he was cut.

Based on his Wednesday news conference, that still hurts Zeke and motivates him.

When asked is there is any motivation to make the Cowboys regret not resigning him Elliott responded saying, "I think that's every week."

The Cowboys are expected to hold a special ceremony honoring his time in Dallas.

In an interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones hinted at the plans.

"I don't want to blow a surprise" Jones said.

For whatever animosity Zeke might have about how things went down with his Dallas exit the prevailing emotion from Cowboys fans will be love.

Elliott says while he may not show his emotions about the return on the field, they will be there.

"There are emotions. I may do a good job of kind of hiding them, but there will be some emotions," said Elliott. " I'm looking forward to coming back and reuniting with the fans. Even though I may be in a different uniform I think it will be a good experience."

East Rutherford, NJ - September 24: New England Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott points after running for a first down in the fourth quarter. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 15-10. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Zeke is coming off of his best game as a Patriot with 16 carries and 80 rushing yards in a win over the Jets.

"Zeke's always been a powerful, strong runner, so we definitely would not be surprised if he was a featured player this week," said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Micah Parsons hasn't gotten to go up against Zeke in a game situation, but based on conversations Parsons expects his old friend to come at him with everything he has.

"Zeke's coming for me because he used to tell me ‘you’re lucky I'm not out there. I'd really get you,'" Parsons recalled. "I'm going to be looking forward to it."

Elliott's replacement Tony Pollard has had a strong start to the season.

During Zeke's final years with the Cowboys there was plenty of talk about the usage of the two running backs, but Elliott always embraced a relationship with Pollard.

The Cowboys running back says he still texts a lot with Elliott.

"Probably sending memes or something like that," Pollard told the media.

Pollard leads the league with 74 touches, the most through 3 games as a Cowboys since Elliott in 2016.

"I'm very happy for him. I'm very happy for the success he's having, and I wish him more," Elliott said.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 and Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys stand on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Janua Expand

Elliott said he hasn't talked with his former teammates this week, including his best friend Dak Prescott.

Dak was huge supporter for Zeke throughout the summer as Elliott figured out his next step in the NFL.

Prescott is expected to speak about Elliott's return to AT&T Stadium for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

Cowboys Red Zone Issues

The Cowboys scored just one touchdown in five red zone trips Sunday at Arizona.

They are now six of 15 in the red zone for the year.

Mike McCarthy says he's encouraged that they've gotten into the red zone so often, but admits they need to cash in more often.

The Cowboys coach listed it as one of three areas of improvement that the team needs to see.

"We've got three blinking lights as a football team right now, particularly because of Arizona, team penalties, red zone offense and run defense," said McCarthy Wednesday. "They've been highlighted, they've been coached, but we are on to the plan to beat New England."

McCarthy said the team is past Sunday's loss and looking ahead to the "excellent challenge" of taking on the Patriots.

Cowboys Offensive Line Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys battered offensive line is on the mend ahead of the game against the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Three offensive lineman, center Tyler Biadasz, guard Zack Martin and tackle Tyron Smith, did not play during the Cowboys disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

At practice Wednesday, Biadasz and Martin worked on the side, but did not participate. Smith did not participate at all.

We will have to wait and see if any of the starters can get ready in time for Sunday's game.

Chuma Edoga who started at left tackle in place of Smith was also on the injury report as "limited" at practice with an elbow injury.