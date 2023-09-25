State Fair of Texas to host college football game, battle of the bands on opening weekend

A college football game with an epic battle of the bands is one of the big events of the first weekend of the State Fair of Texas and has become a longtime Texas tradition.

It may be Monday, but all eyes are already on the weekend.

The State Fair of Texas opens its gates Friday, and the State Fair Classic is Saturday night.

"This football game is more than just a game. It’s a weeklong celebration of two established schools," said Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua.

A press conference was held Monday with the coaches and athletic directors for Prairie View A&M and Grambling State University.

The rivalry game has been played in Dallas for nearly 50 years. With a game that has so much history, of course, there was some trash talk from both sides.

"These are two great institutions," said Trayvean Scott, Grambling State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. "Obviously, one is better than the other."

"It should be PV, Grambling. We are on top," said Prairie View A&M Coach Bubba McDowell.

Prairie View has won the last five State Fair Classic games, but Grambling State Head Coach Hue Jackson said that will change.

"We plan on ending this streak," he said. "It’s been five hard years for our Grambling family, but it changes on Saturday.

Aside from the game, a lot will be going on to kick off the opening weekend of the State Fair.

Grammy award-winning artist CeeLo Green will perform before kickoff. After the game, there will be a concert by Grammy award winner Chrisette Michelle.

And, of course, the State Fair will have plenty of new food and games to try.

"Please come early. Stay late," said State Fair President Mitchell Glieber. "There’s tons of things to do."

While the football game is the big ticket this weekend, both schools say they also use this week as a recruiting tool.

"It’s an added bonus for us. Gives us a great opportunity to be on a large stage here," Scott said.

"Two great bands, band directors, cheerleaders. If you have that opportunity, come on out," McDowell said.