There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Perot Museum

Get and up close look at the king of dinosaurs in this interactive exhibit. Life-sized models and fossils will show the history and evolution of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. The exhibit opened this week and will be at the Perot through Sept. 22, 2024.

Tickets and Info Here

Holiday at the Arboretum

Holiday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed for the magic of the holiday season. The Dallas Arboretum's display includes the beloved Christmas Village and 12 Days of Christmas gazebos and a musical tree. The display will be open until January 5.

Tickets and Info Here

ICE! at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

2 million pounds of ice has been carved by master artisans into the ultimate Christmas celebration. This year's theme for ICE! is How the Grinch Stole Christmas. You can see the characters and scenes from the iconic Dr. Seuss story. The Gaylord is also filled with millions of lights, gingerbread decorating stations, ready-to-throw snowballs and an ice rink.

Tickets and Info Here

World of Barbie at Frisco Stonebriar Centre

Barbie was a smash hit at movie theaters this summer, now you can experience life in a real Dreamhouse. The exhibit at Frisco's Stonebriar Centre includes the Dreamhouse, a full-size DreamCamper, a Barbie Interstellar Rocket, a Barbie Sound Studio and more.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Zoo Lights

The Dallas Zoo is lighting up with holiday spirit starting this weekend. More than two million lights are in place around the zoo along with 60 animal lanterns. There are also plenty of holiday displays and Santa's Village. The Zoo Lights are open from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event starts Friday and runs through 10 p.m.

Friday, November 17

Chi Omega Christmas Market at Fair Park

Get your Christmas shopping done while helping charities at the same time! The Chi Omega Christmas market is now open at the Automobile Building in Fair Park. The event is expected to bring in more than 10,000 shoppers. Money from the market goes to support North Texas charities and nonprofits. The event runs through Saturday.

More Info Here

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 03: Pitbull performs in support of The Trilogy Tour at Little Caesars Arena on November 03, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin: The Trilogy Tour at the American Airlines Center

North Texans will get a chance to see Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull in the same night! The three performers will get the crowd going at the American Airlines Center. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: George Strait performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 01, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

George Strait at Dickies Arena

Country music icon George Strait is holding two shows in Fort Worth this weekend. Strait and special guest Catie Offerman are performing at Dickies Arena on Friday and Saturday. On Friday there will be a block party out in front of the arena which includes live music, beer and cocktails. The block party starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

The Sixth Floor Museum

Next week marks 60 years since John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas. Author Darwin Payne will be at the Sixth Floor Museum to discuss his newest book Behind the Scenes: Covering the JFK Assassination. You can watch his conversation with the Sixth Floor Museum's curator Stephen Fagin from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, November 18

Closet Factory Cares Fill the Bags for Kids in Frisco

Closet Factory DFW is asking North Texans to help children in foster care with a special event. Volunteers are filling bags with items children in the system need like hygiene items, toys, clothing, pajamas and more. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parkway Towne Crossing Shopping Center. It will feature appearances from Santa Claus, toy soldier stilt walkers and Miss Texas Ellie Breaux.

Info Here

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 01: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates in the clubhouse with the commissioner's trophy after Game 5 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, Nov Expand

World Series Trophy at Bush Presidential Center

The Texas Rangers are World Series champs and fans have a chance to see the Commissioner's Trophy up close this weekend. The trophy will be on display at the Bush Presidential Center at SMU. It will be on display from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can also see items from Bush's baseball collection. Attendees must reserve their time to see the trophy on the Bush Center's website.

Tickets and Info Here

Grand Opening of District 121 in McKinney

There will be a party in McKinney this weekend for the grand opening of District 121. The area filled with entertainment and restaurants will have plenty of activities on Saturday. From noon to 9 p.m. there will be live music, a photo booth, face painting, scarecrow stilt walkers and more. Plus, there will be plenty of restaurants serving up food.

Info Here

Deep Ellum Music Festival

Deep Ellum is setting up a stage at the corner of Main & Good Latimer this weekend and bringing out hours worth of artists. Rev. Run, Doug E. Fresh and Bowling For Soup are among the performers at the event. It starts Saturday at noon and runs through 8 p.m. Venues across the entertainment district will also have shows throughout the night.

Info Here

Sunday, November 19

GM Financial Parade of Lights

Fort Worth is getting into the holiday spirit. The Parade of Lights is happening this Sunday at 6 p.m. It starts at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton Streets. More than 100 illuminated entries will move through downtown Fort Worth. At 7:20 p.m., Santa will begin his trip around the parade route. There will also be plenty of pre-parade music and other displays. TCU football coach Sonny Dykes will serve as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

Info Here

THE 57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - "The 57th Annual CMA Awards," Country Music's Biggest Night, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)WYNO Expand

Wynonna Judd at the Majestic Theater

Coming off her performance at the CMA Awards country singer Wynonna Judd is taking her tour to the Majestic Theater. For the 'Back to Wy' Tour she will play her debut and sophomore albums front to back.

Tickets and Info Here