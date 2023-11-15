You can take a picture with the Texas Rangers' World Series trophy in Dallas this weekend.

The Commissioner's Trophy will be on display at the Bush Presidential Center at SMU.

You can see and take photos with the trophy from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees must reserve their time to see the trophy on the Bush Center's website.

Visitors will also be able to see former president Bush's baseball collection on display.

A commemorative baseball bat signed by 46 members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and items from the annual tee ball games held at the White House during Bush's presidency will also be on display.

You can get your reservation here.