ICE! exhibit now open at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

The Gaylord Texan's popular ICE! exhibit is back and there is plenty to do at the Grapevine resort.

More than 2 million pounds of ice have been carved by experts into an iconic Dr. Seuss story.

This year the theme is How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

The exhibit opens on Friday, Nov. 10 and runs through Dec. 31.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Courtesy: Gaylord Texan)

"Our team works on this all year round," said Martha Neibling, from the Gaylord Texan. "There are hundreds of people that spend thousands of hours creating all of this."

Of course, there is more than just the ice carvings.

The Gaylord is filled with millions of lights, gingerbread decorating stations, ready-to-throw snowballs and an ice rink.

This year, the Gaylord team says there is more parking to make it easier to get in and out as well.