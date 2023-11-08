Holiday at the Arboretum kicks off Wednesday night

Holiday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed for the magic of the holiday season.

The Dallas Arboretum's display includes the beloved Christmas Village and 12 Days of Christmas gazebos and a musical tree.

The opening night lighting ceremony will be Wednesday night.

The display will be open until January 5.

Daytime admission is $20 for adults and $12 for children.

Nighttime admission is $15 for adults and $13 for children Sunday through Tuesday, $25 for adults and $13 for children Wednesday and Thursday and $35 for adults and $15 for children Friday and Saturday.

