Expand / Collapse search

Steve Noviello's 2023 Holiday Gift Guide

By
Published 
Consumer
FOX 4

Holiday Gift Guide 2023

FOX 4 consumer reporter Steve Noviello brings you the 15th anniversary FOX Holiday Gift Guide. From toys to tech and more Steve looks at the items that will be a hit this holiday season.

DALLAS - FOX 4 Consumer reporter Steve Noviello gets more than 1,000 product pitches each year. He shares the greatest gifts of the season in this 2023 Holiday Gift Guide.

Categories

Steve Noviello’s 4 favorite products for 2023

Hundreds of products are submitted, but only four are on Steve’s favorites list for 2023.

Top 10 toys for 2023

Looking for a toy that’s guaranteed to keep your little ones busy? These are our favorite toys for 2023.

Toys for young kids

Playtime may be fresh on their minds, but these toys will keep them fully engaged.

Best building toys

Here’s a category inspired by my own children’s love for building.

Plush and doll gift ideas

Snuggle up with these great gift ideas sure to make your season extra cuddly!

Buy a book this holiday

From entertaining to educational, these are some great reads for the holiday season.

Gifts for hard-to-shop-for tweens

Somewhere between toys and technology are these great gifts for tweens.

Tech gifts for the top of your list

Technology at the top of the class should also be at the top of your gift list!

Holiday gifts for guys

Think he’s hard to shop for? Think again!

Gift ideas that support small businesses

These small businesses have some BIG ideas when it comes to gift giving.

Gifts when you’re home for the holidays

Whether entertaining, hosting guests or simply giving your house a holiday glow, these products are poised to help.

Unique gifts for people who have everything

Is there someone on your list who has everything or wants nothing? They’re guaranteed not to have one of these!