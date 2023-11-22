Steve Noviello's 2023 Holiday Gift Guide
DALLAS - FOX 4 Consumer reporter Steve Noviello gets more than 1,000 product pitches each year. He shares the greatest gifts of the season in this 2023 Holiday Gift Guide.
Categories
Steve Noviello’s 4 favorite products for 2023
Hundreds of products are submitted, but only four are on Steve’s favorites list for 2023.
Top 10 toys for 2023
Looking for a toy that’s guaranteed to keep your little ones busy? These are our favorite toys for 2023.
Toys for young kids
Playtime may be fresh on their minds, but these toys will keep them fully engaged.
Best building toys
Here’s a category inspired by my own children’s love for building.
Plush and doll gift ideas
Snuggle up with these great gift ideas sure to make your season extra cuddly!
Buy a book this holiday
From entertaining to educational, these are some great reads for the holiday season.
Gifts for hard-to-shop-for tweens
Somewhere between toys and technology are these great gifts for tweens.
Tech gifts for the top of your list
Technology at the top of the class should also be at the top of your gift list!
Holiday gifts for guys
Think he’s hard to shop for? Think again!
Gift ideas that support small businesses
These small businesses have some BIG ideas when it comes to gift giving.
Gifts when you’re home for the holidays
Whether entertaining, hosting guests or simply giving your house a holiday glow, these products are poised to help.
Unique gifts for people who have everything
Is there someone on your list who has everything or wants nothing? They’re guaranteed not to have one of these!