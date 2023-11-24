Retro reimagined gift ideas

Playtime is twice as fun when their toys are your favorites reimagined.

Twister Air

Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! This app-enabled game is an exciting, augmented reality spin on the Twister game. For 1+ players. | Buy It

Transformers Beast Mode Bumblebee

This yellow Transformers Beast-Mode Bumblebee action figure converts from robot to licensed off-road Camaro mode in 19 steps. Squeeze the figure’s legs to reveal the hawk beast mode! | Buy It

Rubik’s Coach Cube

Rubik’s Coach Cube is a simplified process for learning the Rubik’s Cube. Solve quicker with stickers! The peel to reveal method is the easiest way to learn the Rubik’s 3x3 Cube. Specifically, the 8-step peel to reveal method will get you coached on how to solve with the included step by step guide and videos! | Buy It

Pop It Go

Now your favorite fidget toy is a game! Pop all the lit bubbles as soon as they appear, and then press the big button on the back to reset the bubbles before time runs out! Keep popping the bubbles fast to level up in each game mode!​ | Buy It

Lite-Brite Touch

Experience light and art like never before with the all-new Lite-Brite Touch! Press the buttons on the light board and watch as they light up. Keep pressing to change their colors as you create new pictures! No pegs required! | Buy It

Headbanz Lightspeed

The quick question game of "What am I?" is back with Hedbanz Lightspeed! From Spin Master Games, play your favorite quick question game at lightspeed! Rules change in a flash as your electronic headband lights up one of three colors. Guess as many cards as you can before your headband sings, signaling your time has run out! | Buy It

Furby

This curious little creature is back! Furby is an incredibly interactive toy friend with five voice activated modes and over 600 phrases, jokes, songs, and so much more to discover. Tell Furby what you want to do with these five commands: Dance Party, Copy Cat, Tell My Fortune, Let's Chill, and Lightshow. Furby also responds to hugs, pats on the head, shaking, and feeding its pretend pizza charm (or your finger - yum). The more they play, the more fun they can unlock! | Buy It

Crayola HD Coloring Kit

This isn't your old coloring book! Take your artwork to the next level with coloring pages and colored pencils that are designed to give you the perfect outcome every time. The Crayola HD Coloring Kit includes 30 vibrant Crayola colored pencils, as well as 20 black and white coloring pages. Each of the premium coloring pages feature images with shading, that are easy to color over for a professional-looking result that's virtually effortless to create. | Buy It

Elmo Slide

It's time to do the Elmo Slide! With the Sesame Street Elmo Slide interactive plush toy, little ones can dance, sing, and play along with their fun-loving pal, Elmo, in English or Spanish. The music and motion start with a squeeze of Elmo’s left hand. | Buy It

GooGames

Introducing GooGames, the next-level sensory thrill for hands-on gamers everywhere! GooGames draws inspiration from the classic water games but with a sprinkle of modern magic and sensory appeal. Navigate vibrant fruits, glimmering gems, or delectable candies using the bubble buttons, guiding them through each game card to win! | Buy It