Unique gifts for people who have everything

article

Is there someone on your list who has everything or wants nothing? They’re guaranteed not to have one of these!

Thermomix TM6

You will run out of days of the week before theThermomix TM6 runs out of functions. Blend, whip, chop, cook, knead, steam, saute and more. The versatility and quality of this all-in-one is why it has become the choice of more than 11 million kitchens worldwide. It seamlessly combines 20 different appliances with 28 different functions and that means getting the clutter off your counter because one device is all you’ll need. Short on inspiration? Cookidoo, the digitally synced online recipe platform, features 90,000+ meals with step-by-step directions. | Buy It

Leo’s Loo Too Cat Box

Move over litterbox. They definitely don’t have this. Leo’s Loo Too Cat Box automatically cleans itself after each use by separating waste from clean litter and depositing it in the enclosed waste drawer underneath trapping odor too. Ultra quiet and app enabled plus it’s got a roughly 2-cubic foot space-saving design. | Buy It

Parker & Hyde Mahjong Bag

Ready for game night? This neoprene bag is the perfect for games on the go! Play Mahjong? YOU NEED THIS BAG. Designed to fit 4 trays and includes a matching pouch for your tiles! Don't play Mahjong? No worries, the Game Night Bag fits all standard game pieces and anything your heart desires! | Buy It

Walkee Paws Dog Shoes

Waterproof, paw-shaped TPE dog booties and water-resistant leggings protect your pup's paws and leg fur from all the "ruff" stuff outside. Plus, the stretchy, flexible shoes for dogs mimic the normal sensation of walking on the ground, giving your pup comfort and security. Machine washable. | Buy It

Furbo Cat Camera

The NEW Furbo 360° Cat Camera HD video quality with a 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. 2-way audio means you can hear and speak with your cat (or cats) at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. You can even toss a treat to your cat via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Furbo’s MEOWING SENSOR detects when your cat is meowing and sends push notifications to your smartphone. Get additional alerts such as Continuous Meowing Alert, Vomit Alert, Home Emergency Alert, and many more. | Buy It

Syng Cell Alpha Speakers

With no front or back, and no left or right, Cell Alpha transforms your space into a field of sound for a perfectly balanced, rich and room-filling experience. It’s the highest quality in any number, for any layout and any media type. We were blown away by the sound of the single cell design and frankly left speechless by the experience of three. It’s superior quality with far fewer speakers. Their home theater is guaranteed not to sound this good already. | Buy It

PatPat Light Up Dresses

Kids love glow and they will light up when they unwrap a gift from PatPat. Their collection of light up dresses, bag and shirts are the kind of gift they not only don’t have but won’t want to take off. Certified kid safe and machine washable and tumble dry too. | Buy It

Trelle & Co Vegan Leather Pickleball Bag

This hand-free crossbody sling backpack is not only stunning but sensible. Made from vegan leather it can carry two pickleball paddles, water bottles, balls and other essential. Exterior pockets store cellphones, headphones, chargers, keys and more. | Buy It

Kiddie Totes Scooter Suitcase

Kids won’t carry their bag? Now they can ride them instead! Lightweight and easy to maneuver, these waterproof ride-on scooters are TSA approved and fits in the overhead bin. Carry… ride… or pull, the light-up LED wheels are smooth rolling. | Buy It