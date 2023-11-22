Best building toys

Here’s a category inspired by my own children’s love for building.

Tytan Princess Castle

With 60 tiles of various shapes and sizes, kids can build the princess castle of their dreams. Different castle styles are possible with your little one’s endless imagination! | Buy It

MAGNA-TILES XTRAS Roads

Some ideas just click. More roads equal more adventures, more imagination and more fun. Kids can connect their MAGNA-TILES worlds with these fan-favorite, multi-purpose pieces. Includes square and curved pieces for a variety of building options and racing fun. | Buy It

Picasso Tiles

PTB240 offers easy connectivity and simple to disconnect to maximize fun and build more creative designs. PTB240 enables children to improve hand-eye coordination, gain a strong sense of color, counting, sorting, attention and focus by using their hands to foster Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math skills. | Buy It

Connetix Magnetic Tiles

Connetix Magnetic Tiles are a fun way to spark STEAM learning with open-ended educational building toys. These magnetic tiles for kids offer infinite possibilities to foster children’s creativity. Your little ones can use our magnetic tile base plates to build bigger, sturdier structures, such as castles, houses, and more! | Buy It

MAGNA-TILES Dino World

Features all six MAGNA-TILES dinosaur figures and oversized XL magnetic tiles (4x larger than traditional tiles) for the BIGGEST builds ever… plus new-to-the-world, extendable magnetic trees. | Buy It

PLUS PLUS Puzzle by Number

One shape, endless possibility! Every brick easily connects to the next. Create colorful flat mosaics or work in 3D to make more intricate builds. Mix and match any PLUS PLUS set to bring more ideas to life! | Buy It

Magformers Vehicle Wow Set

This Wow set will thrill novice and expert builders with 16 magnetic shapes and additional activities. Compatible with all sets. Includes large 10.5" x 7" Wow cards with easy to follow, fully illustrated instructions to assist in building 20 mini cars, eight planar cards, and 11 play patterns. | Buy It

LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer

Build one of the most powerful Imperial starships ever created -- the Executor Super Star Destroyer (75356). This detailed, brick-built LEGO Star Wars display model comes with two Star Destroyers to ‘fly’ alongside and show the huge scale of Darth Vader’s flagship from the classic Star Wars trilogy. Contains 630 pieces. | Buy It

Stop and Smell the Flowers Society6 Puzzle

Society6 jigsaw puzzles transform your favorite artists' designs into hours of tabletop fun. Exercise your mind with our precision-cut puzzles featuring a thick, class-leading paperboard, with a satin finish for added durability. Available in 200, 500 and 1,000 piece sets to match whatever your skill level may be. | Buy It

Clixo Mars Rover Pack

Clixo is a magnetic building toy with a modern twist. Create an open-ended play system combining the magic of paper origami, the ease of building blocks, and the power of magnets. Or follow the guide for this kit and craft glow-in-the-dark rovers, motorcycles, space drones, and more with 30 pieces in 12 unique Clixo shapes. | Buy It