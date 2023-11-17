Top 10 toys for 2023

article

Looking for a toy that’s guaranteed to keep your little ones busy? These are our favorite toys for 2023.

Hot Wheels Rift Rally

Get off the sidelines and into the driver’s seat with Rift Rally! Your home becomes the ultimate custom track as you take the driver’s seat from your digital device. The mixed reality experience bridges digital and physical play. Choose from more than 140 legendary Hot Wheels vehicles! | Buy It

1989 Batmobile RC

This limited edition, high-performance RC Batmobile captures incredible authentic movie details including dynamic light-up headlights and water-activated smoke effects. Plus, it’s a pleasure to charge on the included 360-degree charging base which slowly rotates your vehicle while it charges so it can be admired from all angles. | Buy It

Giant Crusher 4x4

Discover the ultimate off-road RC monster truck that can conquer any terrain with ease, thanks to its enormous wheels, potent 4x4 drive system, and large shocks for exceptional handling and stability. Extend your adventures into the night with the ultra-bright LED headlights, perfect for nighttime escapades. The truck's USB-C quick-charging battery provides up to 15 minutes of driving fun per charge and recharges in just 120 minutes. Take on any landscape with the sophisticated long-travel suspension, outstanding all-terrain traction, and speeds reaching 5 MPH. Customize your truck with the included sticker sheet and effortlessly control it from up to 100 ft. away with the reliable and interference-free 2.4 GHz wireless remote control. | Buy It

Clixo Mars Rover Pack

Clixo is a magnetic building toy with a modern twist. Create an open-ended play system combining the magic of paper origami, the ease of building blocks, and the power of magnets. Or follow the guide for this kit and craft glow-in-the-dark rovers, motorcycles, space drones, and more with 30 pieces in 12 unique Clixo shapes. | Buy It

ThunderROARus Drop

The ThunderROARus Drop Playset is massive, standing over 6 feet tall and 1 foot wide, and mounts to the wall securely with the provided 3M Command Strips for long-lasting fun and zero wall damage. Load and crank your favorite Monster Jam trucks to the adjustable launch ramp then perform awe-inspiring moves like a high jump, front flip, or corkscrew with a turn of the stunt dial in the Dino’s mouth. | Buy It

Keke Bags

Keke is a grab-and-go bag with four pouches of activities designed to keep kids ages 3-6(ish) entertained away from screentime while on the go. Keke stands for "keep every kid engaged," and the pouches each address a different emerging skill – from social/emotional to fine motor to pre-academics. From restaurants to road trips or some downtime at home an optional subscription service can deliver new pouches every three months to keep the Keke bag fresh and exciting. | Buy It

Gabby’s Dollhouse Gabby Cat Friend Ship

After a day of pretend play sailing, dock your cruise ship by turning the diving board into a ramp to connect it to Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse (sold separately) Set includes tons of dollhouse furniture, like tables & chairs, an umbrella, and a photo booth with props! Then, unbox the Dollhouse Delivery to find a surprise toy! | Buy It

Bitzee

Bitzee goes beyond the 2D screen; it’s the virtual pet you can really touch and feel in our 3D world! Each Bitzee toy pet reacts to your swipes, tilts, and touch! Each Bitzee starts as a baby – feed and play with them, rock them to sleep and give them love to help them grow from baby to adult, to Super Bitzee! 15 TOY PETS IN 1 POD: The more you play, the more Bitzee pets you’ll unlock! | Buy It

Kanoodle Pyramid Edition

The TikTok sensation now has a new shape! Join the 4 million other players around the world who can’t get enough of this best-selling, award-winning, brain-bending line of puzzle games. Includes a unique puzzle tabletop board and nine oversized triangular pieces that fit together to solve 200 2- and 3-dimensional puzzles. | Buy It

Magic Mixies Pixlings

A mixer of elixir transforms your potion… press the crystal topper for a magical explosion! Watch as the magical ingredients cause your concoction to go from deep blue to clear revealing the Pixling inside! Each one is posable with 7 points of articulation, long rooted hair, a soft good skirt, and detailed shoes. | Buy It