Steve Noviello’s 4 favorite products for 2023

Hundreds of products are submitted, but only four are on Steve’s favorites list for 2023.

TCL 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

This is where price and performance meet. The TCL S Class Smart TVs offer stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD. TCL is consistently top-rated and all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design. Enhance your audio experience with virtualized 3D sound using only your TV speakers. TCL S Class TVs are more than just a Smart TV but a Smart Choice. 43"-85". | Buy It

Family Blanket

This epic family blanket is larger than a king-size bed and the perfect addition to every home! It’s 10 feet wide and has more than enough space for everyone to stay warm! These blankets measure 110"x 120" and are crafted from 100% polyester, making for the most comfortable and cozy experience. Machine wash and dry. | Buy It

Puzzle Face

300 pieces. Billions of possibilities. Infinite fun! This puzzle is our favorite because it can be assembled — and re-assembled, again and again — to make any face. Take a selfie or upload a portrait and the Puzzle Face Image Key will map out the perfect puzzle to create your portrait. | Buy It

Tineco Pure One Station Furfree Series Vacuum

The massive 3-liter reusable dustbin on the Tineco holds up to 60 days of debris. After every cleaning, simply return the vacuum to the 4-in-1 OmniHub where it will automatically self-clean, recharge, and store away neatly while providing real-time detection. Not only does it automatically empty the dustbin but it also thoroughly cleans every part, from brush to tube and filters. The zero-tangle brush traps hairs without wrapping making this perfect for pet owners. | Buy It