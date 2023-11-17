Holiday gifts for guys

Think he’s hard to shop for? Think again!

Parkit Chair

Presence, adventure, responsibility- just three of the pillars of Parkit. The company that loves time in the outdoors as much as you do. Their signature Voyager chair can be carried like a backpack and comes with a built-in cooler that can maintain ice for 8 hours. It also includes pockets for your essentials like keys and phone. | Buy It

ORCA Cooler and Cups

The ORCA Walker 20 can soft cooler bag is insulated and features a shoulder strap and extra pockets to keep contents cool all day. Easy-to-use magnetic closures will make it a favorite. We paired it with ORCA's insulated margarita, martini glasses, and whiskey barrel tumbler. | Buy It

DIMO Vehicle Smart Hub

No more getting scammed at the mechanic! Know exactly what error codes mean, when you actually need an oil change, your car battery health, and a bunch more data about the overall health of your car- the DIMO Smart Hub will tell you! Plus -- you get rewards for using the app that you can redeem for extra car savings and services -- kind of like points on a credit card. | Buy It

Bottle Breacher Bottle Openers

Each Bottle Breacher bottle opener is made from a real 50-caliber bullet casing that has been manufactured from start to finish in America. The bottle opener features the American flag above the notch of the opener on the front side. The bullet bottle opener has a patented cut that is easy to use and can open any standard bottle cap with a satisfying pop. | Buy It

Ben Shot Glassware

Ben Shot has accomplished their mission- create unique glassware designs. What started as a father and son project in 2015 has developed into a family business. Select from sports themes, ammo, even an axe all of it is original and handmade in the USA on the grounds of a re-purposed furniture factory formerly owned by Thomas Edison in rural Wisconsin. | Buy It

Cariloha Bamboo Sleepware

Every guy needs a comfortable pair of pants to keep him sleeping comfortably all through the night. Cariloha's bamboo sleep pants offer quality, comfort and so much more. Not only do these bamboo pants feature an elastic waistband, drawcord, and functional side pockets, but they're also naturally thermal regulating, moisture wicking, and allergy resistant. | Buy It

OGIO Tactical Pace Pro Max Travel Bag

Say hello to the best carry-on in the game. The limited-edition tactical Pace Pro Max Travel Bag is puncture proof and designed with internal cargo organization and rugged style. Extremely organized and feature rich, with nine large pockets and extra padded back and straps for support, this roomy 45-liter duffel doubles as a backpack. The laser cut MOLLE attachment system, allows you to securely hook your necessities for easy access and includes a carabiner and emergency orange clip so you’ll be fully equipped for off the grid travels ahead. | Buy It

Klymit Static V Lite Eco Sleeping Pad

The Static V Lite Eco is a lightweight three-season backpacking sleeping pad featuring BlueSign Approved fabric so you know it’s made with minimum impact on people and the environment. Features Klymit’s signature Body Mapping Technology and patented V-Chamber design with side rails to keep you securely centered. | Buy It

ZoomBroom

ZoomBroom is a lightweight, powerful cordless air broom that blows away leaves, debris, light snow and much more. The ZoomBroom recharges fast and stores easily, so it’s out of the way, even in smaller living spaces. | Buy It

Parker & Hyde Polo Shirts

This Dallas-based handbag company has made an unexpected pivot into the world of golf apparel. Already known for their handbags which are available from more than 5,000 retailers across the United States, they’ve introduced soft to the touch, highly breathable polos which sport a distinctive stiff collar. We field tested their polos and completely agree- they’re the most comfortable we’ve ever worn. | Buy It