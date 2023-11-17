Buy a book this holiday

article

From entertaining to educational, these are some great reads for the holiday season.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Future Fans Football

Winner of the 2023 National Parenting Product Award, Future Fans Football is an interactive experience that includes games, books, activities, and prizes proven to teach kids the rules of football in a fun, engaging way! | Buy It

Unofficial Hogwarts Holidays Cookbook

Make every day a spell-tacular celebration with the Harry Potter-inspired cookbook. It is beautiful, well-laid out, and easy to read, and features a large variety of recipes – something for every event. There are even cocktail and kids’ versions too! | Buy It

Once Upon a Rind in Hollywood Party Platter Planner

Lights, Camera, Snacktion! Whether you’re streaming an AFI classic or a classically bad movie, munchies are a must-have. This unique cookbook offers 50 different snack board ideas, from timeless cheese boards and charcuterie to candy platters and cocktail pairings, all themed around iconic movies. | Buy It

Catan Cookbook

With "Catan – The Official Cookbook," fans of Klaus Teuber’s iconic game can now fuel up while road building and negotiating trades. From snack-worthy appetizers to feast-level entrees, this cookbook includes fun and easy-to-make recipes inspired by the game. | Buy It

Entertaining Is My Love Language

This is the ultimate guidebook to hosting and entertaining, featuring incredible recipes as well as step-by-step party planning tips, tricks, and how-tos on everything you need to know to entertain guests at home without the stress! | Buy It

Dragons Love Tacos 2

News alert! It has just been discovered that there are NO MORE TACOS left anywhere in the world. This is a huge problem because, as you know, dragons love tacos. If only there was a way for the dragons to travel back in time, to before tacos went extinct. Then they could grab lots of tacos and bring them back! The first installment is a huge hit in my home and now the second one can be too! | Buy It

Little Bear Where Are You

Find your baby's face in this delightful new lift-the-flap book with a mirror on every spread! | Buy It

This Is Not a Unicorn

This book is NOT about a unicorn! Well . . . OK, maybe it is! But THIS unicorn has a horn that can turn into the most incredible things - a magic wand, a helicopter, even a space rocket! Join the hilarious adventure and prepare to be amazed by your brilliant new friend. | Buy It

We’re Going on a Present Hunt

This board book is a fun and festive reimagining of the classic American folk song, "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt," made famous by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury. | Buy It

Welcome To Our Table

Find out what children eat all around the world in this beautifully illustrated book, written by bestselling poet and author Laura Mucha, alongside trained chef and food writer Ed Smith. | Buy It

Santa Claus and the Three Bears

This hardcover book is a warm-hearted and witty fractured fairy-tale adventure for Christmas. | Buy It