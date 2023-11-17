Tech gifts for the top of your list

article

Technology at the top of the class should also be at the top of your gift list!

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

With a 14-inch Gorilla Glass display and a convenient convertible design, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 can be used as a traditional laptop and as a large tablet. Just flip it. This premium model features the latest Intel Core processors and an aluminum chassis that delivers military-grade durability. But what makes it our favorite this year is how this Chromebook is geared toward families and students, yet still features a QHD (2560x1440) webcam and plenty of ports including dual USB Type-C. | Buy It

Skullcandy Crusher ANC2 Headphones

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology lets you choose from five different languages to control audio functions like play, pause, next track, volume and even Crusher Bass level using only your voice. 4 microphones listen to all outside noise to actively mute the outside world, plus a 50-hour battery life can fill to four more hours in just 10 minutes on the charger. | Buy It

Samsung Freestyle

Place it, tilt it, and watch it wherever — this versatile smart theater-to-go makes it simple. With a cradle stand that rotates almost 180 degrees, position your image where you want from floor to ceiling. The Samsung Freestyle will even level images projected at an angle. Stream your favorite shows, play games and more all 360-degree audio that fills the room. For maximum mobility, grab a battery pack and go! | Buy It

Galaxy ZFlip5

Show off your best self(ie) with Samsung's charmingly compact ZFlip5. The large cover screen flex window single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level. Simply reply to texts, change songs, and snap photos with just one hand because this device is always open, even when it's closed. Once open, the adjustable hinge will capture angles precisely to create content or watch it and it's all completely customizable with your favorite widgets, frames, and photos. That's one phone flex! | Buy It

Focal Bathys Hi-Fi Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelation

Active noise cancelling lets you choose from full immersion or transparency mode to interact with your environment all in a set of headphones appointed with refined materials like real leather. Connects via 3.5mm jack USB-C outlet and Bluetooth and boasts battery lift of over 30 hours. Need a juice-boost? Fast charging capability gives you 5 extra hours in just 15 minutes. | Buy It

Sony WF-1000XMS

Experience Sony’s best ever call quality with AI based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor. Plus listen to the rich sound quality of High-Resolution Audio. This pair of buds is small, light, beautifully designed and features adaptive sound control, using AI to offer the ideal listening experience. | Buy It

ScanSnap SV600

Multi Document Detection function enables you to scan multiple business cards, photos, newspaper clippings, books, magazines and more in one scan, automatically cropping and rotating the scanned images without cutting or damaging them. Auto Book Correction flattens and corrects the curve distortion. This device will even edit out your fingers. Page Turning Detection automatically begins scanning when a page is turned or use Time Mode to set a fixed time interval so that the SV600 can scan in real time with you. | Buy It

Shiftcam Snaplight

Never be without a ring light again. This hands-free selfie light features four brightness settings to illuminate your subject then flips away for easy storage. Magnetically mounts to the back of your phone via MagSafe or mount and lasts up to 2 hours on a single charge. We paired ours with the SnapGrip! | Buy It

Solis 5G Mobile WiFi Hotspot

Whether you're working from a cozy local café or streaming content from the iconic Eiffel Tower, you can now enjoy lightning-fast, secure 5G and 4G LTE speeds across 135+ countries worldwide. But that's not all; with every Solis hotspot, there's an included Lifetime Data plan which gives you seamless internet access with a maximum of 1GB of global data every month. | Buy It

DNA Vibe Jazz Band Light Intelligent Therapy

DNA Vibe’s Intelligent Light Therapy stimulates the body’s natural regenerative processes. It also enhances "nerve gating" to relieve discomfort through randomized micro-vibrations (feel better while getting better). Our signature geometry is computer-optimized to fit every body part (neck, back, knees, elbows, ankles, hands, feet, & more). One versatile product for all your needs. These are some of the many advantages. | Buy It

JBL EON ONE

The JBL EON ONE Compact packs a professional speaker, a full-featured, 4-channel mixer and Bluetooth control into a 17-pound compact battery-powered PA. Pair with the JBL Compact Connect app for incredible customizations. Presenters, fitness instructors and emcees will appreciate EON ONE Compact’s ducking feature, which lowers background music volume when speech input is detected. | Buy It

TCL 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

This is where price and performance meet. The TCL S Class Smart TVs offer stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD. TCL is consistently top rated and all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design. Enhance your audio experience with virtualized 3D sound using only your TV speakers. TCL S Class TVs are more than just a Smart TV but a Smart Choice. 43"-85" | Buy It