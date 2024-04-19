Rain or shine, Fort Worth Main Street Festival and Ennis Bluebonnet Festival will go on

The rain in the forecast is putting a damper on a lot of big events happening this weekend.

Dallas, Richardson and Grapevine canceled Earth Day events scheduled for Saturday.

But the Fort Worth Main Street Arts Festival will go on, along with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival.

From art to bluebonnets to drifting, event organizers say they aren’t going to let a little, or a lot of, rain spoil the fun.

The Fort Worth Main Street Arts Festival says they are pros at dealing with whatever weather April can throw at Texas.

Spokesperson Claire Armstrong says they've made it through 70 mph winds and ash blown in from far-away fires. The event did have to be canceled for one day in 2019.

"$4 million of art is expected to be sold this weekend," she explained. "If an artist can get in, they say it’s made their year."

Cody Walker, president and founder of Fuel Fest in Fort Worth, says drifting can go on even in the rain.

"It's drifting. So they're intentionally sliding the cars sideways. So when it rains, it just adds to that whole element, right?" he said. "We have an entire drift course. The ride-alongs are only done with professionals."

And a portion of the proceeds will help ranchers rebuild from the wildfires in the panhandle.

"Those who are working to rebuild fencing for the ranchers that lost tons of fence that have been forced to lease land to house their livestock," Walker said.

And bluebonnets definitely know how to survive April showers.

Ashley Colunga with the Ennis Bluebonnets Trails Festival says there are 40 miles of trails in and around Ennis filled with bluebonnets.

"It runs through Sunday. Three full days of live music, carnival rides, shopping, vendors, food and fun for the whole family," she said.

And if umbrellas aren't your thing, there is a lot you can see from the comfort of your car.

"They will give you all the tips and tricks where you will see the Belgian horses and long horn cattle. It’s a beautiful country drive," Colunga said. "We're telling people to bring your umbrella, bring your poncho and be ready for a great time."

Rain is one thing, but lighting is another.

The Fort Worth Main Street Arts Festival and Ennis Bluebonnet Festival both have teams of people who will closely monitor any lightning. And if it's not safe to be outside at any point, they will put a pause on festivities for that portion of the day to allow people to get inside.