Ennis hosts annual bluebonnet festival as flowers reach peak bloom

By
Published  April 19, 2024 12:16pm CDT
Ennis
Flowers peaking for Ennis Bluebonnet Festival

While some of the roadside bluebonnets, or some you may have seen around your neighborhood peaked early, the majority of the flowers are peaking now in Ennis just in time for the Ennis Bluebonnet Festival. Ashley Colunga with the city of Ennis joined Good Day to talk about this weekend's festival featuring food, live music, arts and crafts, children's activities and 40 miles of bluebonnet trails.

ENNIS, Texas - Bluebonnet season is in full swing in the city of Ennis as the Bluebonnet Trails Festival kicks off.

Ennis was named the official bluebonnet city of Texas in 1997 by the state legislature.

Its festival features more than 40 miles of trails and pathways to experience the state flower up close.

It also features lots of family-friendly activities, food, music, and more.

"Live music. We actually have 20 live bands this year. Food, family fun, carnival rides, amazing shopping vendors. It’s just an amazing three days in Ennis," said Ashley Colunga with the city of Ennis.

While some of the roadside bluebonnets and bluebonnets in neighborhoods peaked early this year, the majority of the flowers in Ennis are peaking now.

"All of our blooms still look incredible and the trails are amazing this year," Colunga said. "We have found out through our Ennis Garden Club, it doesn’t matter how early or late we bloom in Ennis, we always peak the third week in April."

The festival started on Friday and runs through Sunday, rain or shine.