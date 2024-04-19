Ennis hosts annual bluebonnet festival as flowers reach peak bloom

Bluebonnet season is in full swing in the city of Ennis as the Bluebonnet Trails Festival kicks off.

Ennis was named the official bluebonnet city of Texas in 1997 by the state legislature.

Its festival features more than 40 miles of trails and pathways to experience the state flower up close.

It also features lots of family-friendly activities, food, music, and more.

"Live music. We actually have 20 live bands this year. Food, family fun, carnival rides, amazing shopping vendors. It’s just an amazing three days in Ennis," said Ashley Colunga with the city of Ennis.

While some of the roadside bluebonnets and bluebonnets in neighborhoods peaked early this year, the majority of the flowers in Ennis are peaking now.

"All of our blooms still look incredible and the trails are amazing this year," Colunga said. "We have found out through our Ennis Garden Club, it doesn’t matter how early or late we bloom in Ennis, we always peak the third week in April."

The festival started on Friday and runs through Sunday, rain or shine.