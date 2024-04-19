You will want to check the weather before you make weekend plans.

Rain could spoil the fun, but we don't expect it to be a complete washout.

Cool air is expected to move in from the north and some disturbances out to our west will make its way into North Texas.

Friday: Cloudy day, some rain chances late

The clouds were out on Friday morning.

We will see some holes in the clouds, so you will get some shots to see the sun.

The north wind will diminish throughout the day.

There is a low chance of rain in the afternoon, but the bulk of the showers will be tonight.

You could hear some thunder, but it is unlikely there will be any severe weather.

Saturday Forecast: Rainy day with a few breaks

Get ready for rain on Saturday.

"It's going to rain Saturday," said FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews. "It won't rain all day. There will be a couple periods of rain."

There will be a batch of rain in the morning, there may be break in the middle of the day for a couple of hours and then another batch into the evening.

It will be on and off chilly rain on Saturday night.

The temperatures will start in the 50s on Saturday morning and stay in the 50s throughout the day.

Sunday: Rain leaves early

If you are making weekend plans, Sunday is your day.

The rain is expected to move out of the area after the early morning hours. So by the time the sun is up things should be dry.

The clouds will start breaking up in the afternoon, but the cooler weather will stick around.

It will take a while to get back to the 60s.

Live Weather Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will climb back to the 80s by the early parts of next week.

There are shots at rain and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.