Fentanyl dealer connected to Carrollton 13-year-old's death pleads guilty

A drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl to a Carrollton middle schooler, who later overdosed and died, has pleaded guilty to a federal crime.

23-year-old Rafael Soliz Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl on Thursday.

Rafael Soliz (Courtesy: City of Carrollton)

According to court documents, Soliz responded to Instagram messages from the 13-year-old who asked him if she could buy "percs."

When Soliz learned the Dewitt Perry Middle School student's age a few days later, he is said to have expressed dismay and told her that he would continue selling to her, but she should "keep it on the down low." Court documents also say Soliz told the girl to deny he was her dealer if she ever was caught.

"The defendant not only sold her fentanyl but also taught her how to ingest it. In essence, he encouraged a mere child to snort a terrifyingly potent, highly addictive drug – and then urged her to cover for him with law enforcement," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton in a statement.

On December 9, 2022, Soliz told the 13-year-old to delete their chat, according to information from police. She was found dead in her bedroom two days later.

An autopsy said she died from a combination of fentanyl and cough medicine.

In plea papers, Soliz said he personally sold 1,500 fentanyl pills to adults and minors, including the 13-year-old overdose victim.

Soliz is the fifth person who has pleaded guilty in connection to the investigation into overdoses in Carrollton and Flower Mound.

Xavier Villanueva, Magaly Cano, Donovan Jude Andrews and Stephen Paul Brinson pleaded guilty earlier this year. Three others have been charged, but have not been convicted.

"Anyone selling fentanyl to children will find themselves becoming a top priority for the Drug Enforcement Administration," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez.

Soliz faces up to 40 years in federal prison. Under the plea agreement, he may be called upon to testify in court in other cases.