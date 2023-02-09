Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD takes steps to address student fentanyl abuse following overdose deaths

article

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District wants to educate families about the dangers of fentanyl after several recent student overdose deaths.

Two adults were arrested this week and accused of running a fentanyl ring near several schools in Carrollton.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said three teens who bought drugs from them died and several more were hospitalized after overdosing.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has taken steps to fight the effects of fentanyl including putting Narcan on all its campuses. The medication is used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

The district is also hosting an event Thursday night on the effects of fentanyl.

It starts at 7 p.m. at the Educational Services Division Complex on Pearl Street near Josey Lane.

Law enforcement and health experts will be among the speakers.