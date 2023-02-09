Expand / Collapse search

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD takes steps to address student fentanyl abuse following overdose deaths

Carrollton
Fake oxycodone M30 tablets containing fentanyl

CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District wants to educate families about the dangers of fentanyl after several recent student overdose deaths.

Two adults were arrested this week and accused of running a fentanyl ring near several schools in Carrollton.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said three teens who bought drugs from them died and several more were hospitalized after overdosing.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has taken steps to fight the effects of fentanyl including putting Narcan on all its campuses. The medication is used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

The district is also hosting an event Thursday night on the effects of fentanyl.

What parents should know about fentanyl dangers

The dangers of the powerful drug fentanyl hit home this week with news of a string of student overdoses in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Three students died and six others were hospitalized over a span of just a few months. Keith Brown, the deputy director of the Texas and Oklahoma High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and a retired DEA executive, says all parents, students, and educators need to know just how potent fentanyl really is. Just one pill can kill.

It starts at 7 p.m. at the Educational Services Division Complex on Pearl Street near Josey Lane.

Law enforcement and health experts will be among the speakers.