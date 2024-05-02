Protesters at Collin County jail call for UT Dallas arrestees to be released

Protesters gathered outside the Collin County jail while waiting for those arrested on the University of Texas at Dallas campus to be released.

At least 20 people were arrested after police tore down a pro-Palestinian encampment on UTD’s Chess Plaza Wednesday afternoon.

The university had warned the group that they were violating campus policy and could be charged with criminal trespassing if they didn’t remove it.

When no one moved, UTD called Richardson police, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for help.

The officers arrived in armored vehicles with riot gear on. They listened to pleas from the protesters but ultimately began dismantling the tents and used bolt cutters to remove what protesters had chained to trees.

Some students said the demonstration on Wednesday was a continuation of their fight. While other Jewish students on campus said they felt threatened.

"This is a student collective to continue the pressure on administration that we placed last week in terms of demanding their support in our divestment campaign," said Noor Saleh, a UTD graduate student.

"I’m very glad that UT Dallas brought in law enforcement when they did as we’ve seen how the trajectory has gone on other campuses when they’ve let it continue to go," said Nathaniel Butterfield, another graduate student.

The protesters moved to the student union and by 10 p.m. the campus was calm.

But some said they spent the night in the rain waiting for their fellow protesters to be released from jail.

At least three people charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, are reportedly staff members at the university.

They must face a judge before they can be released.