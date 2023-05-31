Flower Mound fentanyl dealer pleads guilty to peddling 1,000+ pills

A fentanyl dealer known as "Steve-O" to his clients, pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, admitting to selling the drugs out of his Flower Mound home.

18-year-old Stephen Brinson was charged in March, and on Tuesday he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.

Stephen Paul Brinson

Brinson used an Instagram account to sell the round blue pills, marked with an M/30 to make them look like oxycodone pills.

At the time of his arrest, federal investigators said Brinson was a major supplier of the deadly fentanyl-laced pills that were used by middle and high school students in Carrollton.

Court documents say that Brinson supplied fentanyl to Donovan Andrews in Carrollton. According to investigators, Andrews is responsible for the overdose of two Hebron High School students.

During a search of Brinson's home law enforcement found 1,800 fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, marijuana and two guns.

Police said after his arrest, Brinson suggested that because he was white and living in Flower Mound that was going to help him with his case.

Brinson is the second defendant charged in the wake of a series of overdoses in Carrollton and Flower Mound.

29-year-old Magaly Cano pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Six others have been charged, but not convicted.

Brinson now faces up to 40 years in federal prison.