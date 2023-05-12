2 more arrests made in fentanyl ring that killed 3 Carrollton teens, feds say

Two more people have been charged in connection with a fentanyl ring in Carrollton that led to three students' deaths and several more juvenile hospitalizations.

The United States Attorney's Office said 20-year-old Robert Alexander Gaitan and 22-year-old Rafael Soliz Jr. were charged in an indictment filed back in March for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Gaitan also faces a charge of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 21 years of age.

Both made their initial appearance Friday and were ordered to be detained until their trial. They faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

According to the indictment, Gaitan and Soliz worked with Jason Xavier Villanueva, Donovan Jude Andrews, Stephan Paul Brinson, Magaly Mejia Cano, and Luis Eduardo Navarrete to sell pills laced with fentanyl to teens.

Investigators said this fentanyl ring is responsible for at least 12 overdoses of children, with three of them being fatal.