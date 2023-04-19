Missy Bevers' murder still unsolved after 7 years, not yet a cold case

article

A small group in Midlothian gathered Tuesday to remember a young fitness instructor whose murder remains unsolved seven years later.

The group planted a tree at a park in honor of Missy Bevers.

Tuesday marked seven years since Bevers was killed inside the Creekside Church in Midlothian as she prepared for an early morning fitness class.

When her students showed up, they found her body.

Disturbing security video showed the suspect wearing what appeared to be tactical gear walking through the church.

That person was never caught.

Family and friends hope keeping Bevers’ memory alive could lead to new tips.

"Cases sometimes just can't be solved without the knowledge that someone has. And I just feel like it's super important to do that and to always continue sharing the information on Missy’s case and other cases so they can get solved," said Renae Rodden, one of Bever’s friends and a local podcast host.

Rodden said it’s important because Bever represents all women.

"We're all wives, mothers, sisters, daughters. And she's no longer here, so we're going to be her voice and keep her case alive until it's solved," she said.

Midlothian police have gotten hundreds of tips in the case.

They said it’s not considered a cold case yet. A team of investigators still spends one or two days a month sequestered to work on it and investigate the tips that continue to come in from around the world.

The department promised to follow up on all credible leads that comes in.

Midlothian is in Ellis County, south of Dallas.