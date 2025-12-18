Expand / Collapse search

What Trump’s reclassification of marijuana means for Texas

By
Published  December 18, 2025 5:29pm CST
Texas
FOX 4
Trump signs executive order to declassify marijuana

Trump signs executive order to declassify marijuana

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug with a lower potential for abuse and possible medical benefit.

The Brief

    • President Trump signed an executive order reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug, acknowledging its potential for medical use.
    • The shift does not legalize marijuana nationwide but aims to expand medical research and reduce the tax burden on the cannabis industry.
    • No timeline for the change has been set, and it remains unclear how federal safety testing for transport workers like pilots and drivers will be impacted.

DALLAS - On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. 

It’s an effort to open new pathways for medical research and signals a significant shift in federal drug policy.

Marijuana Reclassified

FILE - Marijuana plant. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What we know:

The reclassification removes marijuana from the most dangerous classification of drugs, or Schedule I. Those are drugs with no medical use, like heroin and LSD.

It will now be considered a Schedule III drug, a grouping deemed less dangerous with some medical value, like Tylenol or codeine. 

Related