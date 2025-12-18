What Trump’s reclassification of marijuana means for Texas
DALLAS - On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
It’s an effort to open new pathways for medical research and signals a significant shift in federal drug policy.
Marijuana Reclassified
FILE - Marijuana plant. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
What we know:
The reclassification removes marijuana from the most dangerous classification of drugs, or Schedule I. Those are drugs with no medical use, like heroin and LSD.
It will now be considered a Schedule III drug, a grouping deemed less dangerous with some medical value, like Tylenol or codeine.