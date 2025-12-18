What Trump’s reclassification of marijuana means for Texas

The Brief President Trump signed an executive order reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug, acknowledging its potential for medical use. The shift does not legalize marijuana nationwide but aims to expand medical research and reduce the tax burden on the cannabis industry. No timeline for the change has been set, and it remains unclear how federal safety testing for transport workers like pilots and drivers will be impacted.



On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

It’s an effort to open new pathways for medical research and signals a significant shift in federal drug policy.

Marijuana Reclassified

FILE - Marijuana plant. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What we know:

The reclassification removes marijuana from the most dangerous classification of drugs, or Schedule I. Those are drugs with no medical use, like heroin and LSD.

It will now be considered a Schedule III drug, a grouping deemed less dangerous with some medical value, like Tylenol or codeine.