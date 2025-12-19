Expand / Collapse search

Where to find the best Christmas lights in Dallas-Fort Worth

By
Published  December 19, 2025 6:57pm CST
Holidays
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Gather your family, grab some hot cocoa, and explore the best Christmas light displays across Dallas-Fort Worth. 

This list includes free displays and festive attractions with admission fees.

Christmas Light Attractions & Drive-Thrus

Dallas Zoo Lights

Light up your holidays at Dallas Zoo Lights

Light up your holidays at Dallas Zoo Lights

The Dallas Zoo is making sure your holiday season is merry, wild and bright. Dallas Zoo Lights kicks off tomorrow!

Where: Dallas Zoo
650 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway
Dallas, TX  75203

When: 5:30-9 p.m. from Nov. 14 – Jan. 4

What: Enjoy illuminated zoo animals, creative displays, and larger-than-life decorations. Perfect for kids and families.

Cost: Tickets range from about $18 to $28. Parking is $14.

More Info: https://www.dallaszoo.com/zoolights

Holiday at the Arboretum

Where: Dallas Arboretum
8525 Garland Road
Dallas, TX 75218

When: Nov. 12 – Jan. 4

What: Thousands of lights and elaborate decorations set the scene for this cherished Dallas holiday tradition. Activities and food add to the festive atmosphere.

Cost: Tickets range from about $15 to $40. Parking is $15.

More Info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum/

Christmas in the Garden

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107

When: 5:30-9 p.m. from Nov. 21 – Jan. 4

What: The wonder of the holidays comes to life with dazzling lights, seasonal treats, and unforgettable moments with family and friends.

Cost: Tickets range from about $22 to $32. Parking is $25.

Tianyu Lights Festival

Immersive lantern experience returns to North Texas

Immersive lantern experience returns to North Texas

Nearly 20 immersive displays are coming to life through sculptures made of steel, metal, silk and thousands of lights. Here's a look at the Tianyu Lights Festival in Grand Prairie.

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre Festival Grounds
1150 Pollock Place
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

When: 6-10 p.m. from Nov. 7 – Jan. 18

What: Stroll through a magical forest filled with vibrant, handcrafted light displays. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Cost: Tickets range from about $20 to $35. Parking is $10 online or $15 onsite.

More Info: https://tianyuculture.us/dallas/

Lights on the Farm

2 million lights fill Heritage Farmstead Museum

2 million lights fill Heritage Farmstead Museum

'Lights on the Farm' holiday experience is back in Plano! Millions of lights fill the 19th century historical 'Heritage Farmstead Museum' in Plano.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum
1900 West 15th Street
Plano, TX 75075

When: 6-9:30 p.m. from Nov. 28 – Dec. 28

What: Millions of lights fill the 19th-century historic Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano, with photo opportunities and marshmallow roasting stations.

Cost: Tickets range from $10 to $15. Free parking is available.

More Info: https://www.heritagefarmstead.org/event/lights-on-the-farm-2025/

Prairie Lights

Prairie Lights kicks off 20th anniversary for holidays

Prairie Lights kicks off 20th anniversary for holidays

For its 20th anniversary, the popular Prairie Lights drive-through display in Grand Prairie, featuring over 5 million lights, promises new, expanded, and brighter features for visitors starting Thanksgiving night.

Where: Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake
Lynn Creek Park Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

When: 6-10 p.m. from Nov. 27 – Dec. 31

What: This 2-mile drive-thru light display features more than 5 million lights, as well as a holiday village with rides, treats, and more.

Cost: $50 per car or $149 for a fast pass 

More Info: https://prairielights.org/

The Light Park

Where: 3 locations in Arlington, Frisco & Little Elm

Hurricane Harbor Arlington
1800 E. Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76006

Riders Field
7300 Rough Riders Trail
Frisco, TX 75034

Little Elm Park
701 W. Eldorado Parkway
Little Elm, TX 75068

When: 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursdays and 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 7 – Jan. 4

What: These drive-thru light attractions feature millions of lights that are synchronized to holiday music.

Cost: Starts at about $30 per car

More Info: https://www.thelightpark.com/

Free & Drive-by Christmas Lights

Vitruvian Lights in Addison

Santa rings in holiday season with Vitruvian Lights

Santa rings in holiday season with Vitruvian Lights

The big man himself is taking a small break from making his list and checking it twice to visit Vitruvian Park in Addison to ring the holiday season.

Where: Vitruvian Park
3966 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001

When: 5-11 p.m. from Nov. 22 – Jan. 1

What: More than one million dazzling tree lights in the park with scheduled live performances.

Cost: Cost is free, but parking in nearby lots is $15.

More Info: https://visitaddison.com/events/vitruvian-park/

Interlochen Holiday Lights in Arlington

Neighbors assure bright 50th year of Interlochen Lights

Neighbors assure bright 50th year of Interlochen Lights

One of North Texas’ most iconic holiday traditions is marking a major milestone this year.

Where: Randol Mill Road and Westwood Drive in Arlington

What: The iconic lakeside Interlochen neighborhood featured festive homes with holiday light displays. 

Cost: Free

More Info: https://lakeinterlochentx.com/about/christmas-lights/

Deerfield Christmas Lights in Plano

Where: Deerfield Subdivision in Plano

When: 7-10 p.m. on weekdays and 7-11 p.m. on weekends from Dec. 1-30

What: This is an entire neighborhood of holiday lights. While there are many entrances to the neighborhood, the entrances off Legacy Drive have the longest lines. 

Cost: Free

More Info: https://events.visitplano.com/event/deerfield-holiday-lights-2025

Highland Park Christmas Lights

Where: Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road in Highland Park

What: This is another neighborhood of homes with lights, as well as a 75-foot-wide illuminated pecan tree. The nearby Highland Park Village offers shopping. Horse-drawn carriage rides are also available.

Cost: Free

Timberhollow Circle in Dallas

Where: Oak Highland Estates in Dallas
Timberhollow Circle
Dallas, TX 75231

What: This cul-de-sac in the Oak Highland Estates subdivision has a "12 Days of Christmas" display. Surrounding homes are also decorated.

Cost: Free

Kessler Park in Oak Cliff

Where: Colorado and Lausanne Avenues in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas

What: This area of in the historic Oak Cliff neighborhood, south of Downtown Dallas, features decorated homes and large, illuminated trees.

Cost: Free

Burkman Holiday Home

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive
Frisco, TX 75036

When: 5:30-11 p.m. from Dec. 3-31

What: This home was featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Cost: Free

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/burkmanholidayhome/

Karr Family Light Show

Where: 5901 Pacers Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76179

When: 6-10 p.m. unless it’s raining

What: This home has a synchronized light show.

Cost: Free

Santa House in University Park

Where: 3629 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75225

What: The Santa House is known for its traditional Christmas display featuring hundreds of Santas, including the original head of Big Tex from when he was Santa.

Cost: Free

Preston Hollow Viral Christmas House

Where: 6215 DeLoache Avenue
Dallas, TX 75225

When: Daily starting at 7 p.m.

What: This home in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas went viral last year because of its over-the-top holiday display. For 2025, the home has a new Grinch-themed display.

Cost: Free

Kulesz Light Display in Dalworthington Gardens

Where: 2 Rushing Meadow Court
Arlington, TX 76016

What: David Kulesz in Arlington has created a Christmas light display of over 500,000 lights at his home in Dalworthington Gardens in honor of his mother, who passed from Alzheimer's disease.

Cost: Free, but donations for Alzheimer's research are accepted.

Howell Home in Princeton

Here's To You: Christmas Lights

Here's To You: Christmas Lights

Jenn and Hunter Howell live in Princeton and they take great joy in their Christmas decorations. Together they take three weekends to put the lights up and they have about 12-thousand lights in their yard but it doesn't stop there...

Laazy H Ranch Christmas Lights in Sanger

Here's To You: Laazy H Ranch Christmas Lights

Here's To You: Laazy H Ranch Christmas Lights

Owners Chris and Maggie Holstead and their team set up their legendary Christmas light display. There are multiple displays with different scenes a nativity scene with angels illuminated in white lights. Then because it's Texas, oil wells in a wide array of colors

Where: Laazy H Ranch
9719 Bernard Road
Sanger, TX 76266

When: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1

What: Ranch owners Chris and Maggie Holstead set up multiple light displays with scenes like a nativity scene and a holiday train.

Cost: Free

The Source: The information in this story comes from past FOX 4 News coverage and attraction websites.

