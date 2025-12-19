Where to find the best Christmas lights in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS - Gather your family, grab some hot cocoa, and explore the best Christmas light displays across Dallas-Fort Worth.
This list includes free displays and festive attractions with admission fees.
Christmas Light Attractions & Drive-Thrus
Dallas Zoo Lights
Where: Dallas Zoo
650 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway
Dallas, TX 75203
When: 5:30-9 p.m. from Nov. 14 – Jan. 4
What: Enjoy illuminated zoo animals, creative displays, and larger-than-life decorations. Perfect for kids and families.
Cost: Tickets range from about $18 to $28. Parking is $14.
More Info: https://www.dallaszoo.com/zoolights
Holiday at the Arboretum
Where: Dallas Arboretum
8525 Garland Road
Dallas, TX 75218
When: Nov. 12 – Jan. 4
What: Thousands of lights and elaborate decorations set the scene for this cherished Dallas holiday tradition. Activities and food add to the festive atmosphere.
Cost: Tickets range from about $15 to $40. Parking is $15.
More Info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum/
Christmas in the Garden
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
When: 5:30-9 p.m. from Nov. 21 – Jan. 4
What: The wonder of the holidays comes to life with dazzling lights, seasonal treats, and unforgettable moments with family and friends.
Cost: Tickets range from about $22 to $32. Parking is $25.
Tianyu Lights Festival
Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre Festival Grounds
1150 Pollock Place
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
When: 6-10 p.m. from Nov. 7 – Jan. 18
What: Stroll through a magical forest filled with vibrant, handcrafted light displays. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
Cost: Tickets range from about $20 to $35. Parking is $10 online or $15 onsite.
More Info: https://tianyuculture.us/dallas/
Lights on the Farm
Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum
1900 West 15th Street
Plano, TX 75075
When: 6-9:30 p.m. from Nov. 28 – Dec. 28
What: Millions of lights fill the 19th-century historic Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano, with photo opportunities and marshmallow roasting stations.
Cost: Tickets range from $10 to $15. Free parking is available.
More Info: https://www.heritagefarmstead.org/event/lights-on-the-farm-2025/
Prairie Lights
Where: Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake
Lynn Creek Park Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
When: 6-10 p.m. from Nov. 27 – Dec. 31
What: This 2-mile drive-thru light display features more than 5 million lights, as well as a holiday village with rides, treats, and more.
Cost: $50 per car or $149 for a fast pass
More Info: https://prairielights.org/
The Light Park
Where: 3 locations in Arlington, Frisco & Little Elm
Hurricane Harbor Arlington
1800 E. Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76006
Riders Field
7300 Rough Riders Trail
Frisco, TX 75034
Little Elm Park
701 W. Eldorado Parkway
Little Elm, TX 75068
When: 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursdays and 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 7 – Jan. 4
What: These drive-thru light attractions feature millions of lights that are synchronized to holiday music.
Cost: Starts at about $30 per car
More Info: https://www.thelightpark.com/
Free & Drive-by Christmas Lights
Vitruvian Lights in Addison
Where: Vitruvian Park
3966 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
When: 5-11 p.m. from Nov. 22 – Jan. 1
What: More than one million dazzling tree lights in the park with scheduled live performances.
Cost: Cost is free, but parking in nearby lots is $15.
More Info: https://visitaddison.com/events/vitruvian-park/
Interlochen Holiday Lights in Arlington
Where: Randol Mill Road and Westwood Drive in Arlington
What: The iconic lakeside Interlochen neighborhood featured festive homes with holiday light displays.
Cost: Free
More Info: https://lakeinterlochentx.com/about/christmas-lights/
Deerfield Christmas Lights in Plano
Where: Deerfield Subdivision in Plano
When: 7-10 p.m. on weekdays and 7-11 p.m. on weekends from Dec. 1-30
What: This is an entire neighborhood of holiday lights. While there are many entrances to the neighborhood, the entrances off Legacy Drive have the longest lines.
Cost: Free
More Info: https://events.visitplano.com/event/deerfield-holiday-lights-2025
Highland Park Christmas Lights
Where: Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road in Highland Park
What: This is another neighborhood of homes with lights, as well as a 75-foot-wide illuminated pecan tree. The nearby Highland Park Village offers shopping. Horse-drawn carriage rides are also available.
Cost: Free
Timberhollow Circle in Dallas
Where: Oak Highland Estates in Dallas
Timberhollow Circle
Dallas, TX 75231
What: This cul-de-sac in the Oak Highland Estates subdivision has a "12 Days of Christmas" display. Surrounding homes are also decorated.
Cost: Free
Kessler Park in Oak Cliff
Where: Colorado and Lausanne Avenues in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas
What: This area of in the historic Oak Cliff neighborhood, south of Downtown Dallas, features decorated homes and large, illuminated trees.
Cost: Free
Burkman Holiday Home
Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive
Frisco, TX 75036
When: 5:30-11 p.m. from Dec. 3-31
What: This home was featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight.
Cost: Free
More Info: https://www.facebook.com/burkmanholidayhome/
Karr Family Light Show
Where: 5901 Pacers Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76179
When: 6-10 p.m. unless it’s raining
What: This home has a synchronized light show.
Cost: Free
Santa House in University Park
Where: 3629 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75225
What: The Santa House is known for its traditional Christmas display featuring hundreds of Santas, including the original head of Big Tex from when he was Santa.
Cost: Free
Preston Hollow Viral Christmas House
Where: 6215 DeLoache Avenue
Dallas, TX 75225
When: Daily starting at 7 p.m.
What: This home in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas went viral last year because of its over-the-top holiday display. For 2025, the home has a new Grinch-themed display.
Cost: Free
Kulesz Light Display in Dalworthington Gardens
Where: 2 Rushing Meadow Court
Arlington, TX 76016
What: David Kulesz in Arlington has created a Christmas light display of over 500,000 lights at his home in Dalworthington Gardens in honor of his mother, who passed from Alzheimer's disease.
Cost: Free, but donations for Alzheimer's research are accepted.
Howell Home in Princeton
Laazy H Ranch Christmas Lights in Sanger
Where: Laazy H Ranch
9719 Bernard Road
Sanger, TX 76266
When: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1
What: Ranch owners Chris and Maggie Holstead set up multiple light displays with scenes like a nativity scene and a holiday train.
Cost: Free
The Source: The information in this story comes from past FOX 4 News coverage and attraction websites.