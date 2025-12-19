Where to find the best Christmas lights in Dallas-Fort Worth

article

Gather your family, grab some hot cocoa, and explore the best Christmas light displays across Dallas-Fort Worth.

This list includes free displays and festive attractions with admission fees.

Christmas Light Attractions & Drive-Thrus

Dallas Zoo Lights

Where: Dallas Zoo

650 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway

Dallas, TX 75203

When: 5:30-9 p.m. from Nov. 14 – Jan. 4

What: Enjoy illuminated zoo animals, creative displays, and larger-than-life decorations. Perfect for kids and families.

Cost: Tickets range from about $18 to $28. Parking is $14.

More Info: https://www.dallaszoo.com/zoolights

Holiday at the Arboretum

Where: Dallas Arboretum

8525 Garland Road

Dallas, TX 75218

When: Nov. 12 – Jan. 4

What: Thousands of lights and elaborate decorations set the scene for this cherished Dallas holiday tradition. Activities and food add to the festive atmosphere.

Cost: Tickets range from about $15 to $40. Parking is $15.

More Info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum/

Christmas in the Garden

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

When: 5:30-9 p.m. from Nov. 21 – Jan. 4

What: The wonder of the holidays comes to life with dazzling lights, seasonal treats, and unforgettable moments with family and friends.

Cost: Tickets range from about $22 to $32. Parking is $25.

Tianyu Lights Festival

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre Festival Grounds

1150 Pollock Place

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

When: 6-10 p.m. from Nov. 7 – Jan. 18

What: Stroll through a magical forest filled with vibrant, handcrafted light displays. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Cost: Tickets range from about $20 to $35. Parking is $10 online or $15 onsite.

More Info: https://tianyuculture.us/dallas/

Lights on the Farm

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum

1900 West 15th Street

Plano, TX 75075

When: 6-9:30 p.m. from Nov. 28 – Dec. 28

What: Millions of lights fill the 19th-century historic Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano, with photo opportunities and marshmallow roasting stations.

Cost: Tickets range from $10 to $15. Free parking is available.

More Info: https://www.heritagefarmstead.org/event/lights-on-the-farm-2025/

Prairie Lights

Where: Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake

Lynn Creek Park Road

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

When: 6-10 p.m. from Nov. 27 – Dec. 31

What: This 2-mile drive-thru light display features more than 5 million lights, as well as a holiday village with rides, treats, and more.

Cost: $50 per car or $149 for a fast pass

More Info: https://prairielights.org/

The Light Park

Where: 3 locations in Arlington, Frisco & Little Elm

Hurricane Harbor Arlington

1800 E. Lamar Boulevard

Arlington, TX 76006

Riders Field

7300 Rough Riders Trail

Frisco, TX 75034

Little Elm Park

701 W. Eldorado Parkway

Little Elm, TX 75068

When: 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursdays and 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 7 – Jan. 4

What: These drive-thru light attractions feature millions of lights that are synchronized to holiday music.

Cost: Starts at about $30 per car

More Info: https://www.thelightpark.com/

Free & Drive-by Christmas Lights

Vitruvian Lights in Addison

Where: Vitruvian Park

3966 Vitruvian Way

Addison, TX 75001

When: 5-11 p.m. from Nov. 22 – Jan. 1

What: More than one million dazzling tree lights in the park with scheduled live performances.

Cost: Cost is free, but parking in nearby lots is $15.

More Info: https://visitaddison.com/events/vitruvian-park/

Interlochen Holiday Lights in Arlington

Where: Randol Mill Road and Westwood Drive in Arlington

What: The iconic lakeside Interlochen neighborhood featured festive homes with holiday light displays.

Cost: Free

More Info: https://lakeinterlochentx.com/about/christmas-lights/

Deerfield Christmas Lights in Plano

Where: Deerfield Subdivision in Plano

When: 7-10 p.m. on weekdays and 7-11 p.m. on weekends from Dec. 1-30

What: This is an entire neighborhood of holiday lights. While there are many entrances to the neighborhood, the entrances off Legacy Drive have the longest lines.

Cost: Free

More Info: https://events.visitplano.com/event/deerfield-holiday-lights-2025

Highland Park Christmas Lights

Where: Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road in Highland Park

What: This is another neighborhood of homes with lights, as well as a 75-foot-wide illuminated pecan tree. The nearby Highland Park Village offers shopping. Horse-drawn carriage rides are also available.

Cost: Free

Timberhollow Circle in Dallas

Where: Oak Highland Estates in Dallas

Timberhollow Circle

Dallas, TX 75231

What: This cul-de-sac in the Oak Highland Estates subdivision has a "12 Days of Christmas" display. Surrounding homes are also decorated.

Cost: Free

Kessler Park in Oak Cliff

Where: Colorado and Lausanne Avenues in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas

What: This area of in the historic Oak Cliff neighborhood, south of Downtown Dallas, features decorated homes and large, illuminated trees.

Cost: Free

Burkman Holiday Home

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive

Frisco, TX 75036

When: 5:30-11 p.m. from Dec. 3-31

What: This home was featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Cost: Free

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/burkmanholidayhome/

Karr Family Light Show

Where: 5901 Pacers Lane

Fort Worth, TX 76179

When: 6-10 p.m. unless it’s raining

What: This home has a synchronized light show.

Cost: Free

Santa House in University Park

Where: 3629 Southwestern Boulevard

Dallas, TX 75225

What: The Santa House is known for its traditional Christmas display featuring hundreds of Santas, including the original head of Big Tex from when he was Santa.

Cost: Free

Preston Hollow Viral Christmas House

Where: 6215 DeLoache Avenue

Dallas, TX 75225

When: Daily starting at 7 p.m.

What: This home in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas went viral last year because of its over-the-top holiday display. For 2025, the home has a new Grinch-themed display.

Cost: Free

Related article

Kulesz Light Display in Dalworthington Gardens

Where: 2 Rushing Meadow Court

Arlington, TX 76016

What: David Kulesz in Arlington has created a Christmas light display of over 500,000 lights at his home in Dalworthington Gardens in honor of his mother, who passed from Alzheimer's disease.

Cost: Free, but donations for Alzheimer's research are accepted.

Howell Home in Princeton

Laazy H Ranch Christmas Lights in Sanger

Where: Laazy H Ranch

9719 Bernard Road

Sanger, TX 76266

When: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1

What: Ranch owners Chris and Maggie Holstead set up multiple light displays with scenes like a nativity scene and a holiday train.

Cost: Free