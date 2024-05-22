Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
14
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:39 PM CDT until WED 8:45 PM CDT, Freestone County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Hamilton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:12 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:15 PM CDT, Hopkins County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:18 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:57 PM CDT until WED 10:30 PM CDT, Lamar County, Hopkins County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:57 PM CDT until WED 8:45 PM CDT, Lamar County, Hopkins County, Delta County
Tornado Watch
until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County

Carrollton drug dealer behind deadly fentanyl ring gets 20 years in prison

By Gerardo Martinez
Published  May 22, 2024 5:58pm CDT
Carrollton
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Carrollton drug dealer who ran fentanyl ring pleads guilty

A Carrollton man connected to the overdose deaths of at least three teenagers and the hospitalization of others has pleaded guilty to federal drug crimes.

CARRROLLTON, Texas - Authorities say a Carrollton man responsible for the fentanyl drug ring that claimed the lives of four North Texas teens knew about the overdose deaths but continued his deadly scheme.

Luis Eduardo Navarrette, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for his role in the fentanyl overdose scandal that rocked the city of Carrollton in 2022 and 2023. 

In November, Navarette pleaded guilty to conspiracy and drug distribution charges.

Navarrete and several co-conspirators hired teenage drug dealers to sell fentanyl pills to students at R.L. Turner High School, Dewitt Perry Middle School and Dan Long Middle School. 

Navarrete began trafficking fentanyl in August 2022. Since he was on house arrest and had an ankle monitor due to a previous crime, he relied on two drug runners, Rafael Soliz Jr. and Robert Gaitan, to bring him the counterfeit M-30 pills.

Evidence presented at Wednesday’s hearing showed Navarrete continued to supply fentanyl pills to kids even after he found out his drugs were leading several kids overdosing.

On Jan. 26, 2023, one of Navarrete’s teenage drug dealers told him that one of his counterfeit M30 pills caused a 14-year-old middle school student to "pass away." The dealer even included a photograph of first responders at the kid’s home trying to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

Less than a week later, a different teenage drug dealer told Navarrete that a 17-year-old high school student who had taken one of his counterfeit M-30 pills "couldn’t wake up." 

Featured

Flower Mound 18-year-old accused of supplying fentanyl-laced pills to teen dealers
article

Flower Mound 18-year-old accused of supplying fentanyl-laced pills to teen dealers

Federal investigators arrested Brinson Wednesday, describing him as a major supplier of deadly fentanyl-laced pills being used by middle and high school students in Carrollton.

"Od bro… wtf happening," the dealer wrote. "Don’t tell me it was u that sold em like 18 30s… that’s another youngin dead bro." 

Navarette was arrested two days later.

"Even as children overdosed and died around him, this defendant continued to distribute poisonous pills to juvenile dealers to sell in grade schools," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. "Brushing off the pain of his young victims’ family and friends, he delivered fentanyl into the hands of children, extinguishing lives before they’d even really begun. The callousness he displayed is truly chilling."

The DEA determined the fentanyl Navarrete sold originated from the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

Navarrete is one of 11 people charged in connection to the drug ring that led to 14 juvenile overdoses. Four of them were fatal.

The mother of one of the teen victims testified at Navarrete’s sentencing hearing. 

Featured

Mansfield man waited 2 hours before calling 911 after daughter ingested fentanyl-laced pills: arrest warrant
article

Mansfield man waited 2 hours before calling 911 after daughter ingested fentanyl-laced pills: arrest warrant

Investigators say he admitted to not immediately calling 911 because he would lose his 2-year-old daughter. Instead, investigators say he Googled how to make a child throw up and tried to get Narcan delivered on DoorDash.

"He was the soul of our home," she said about her son. "I would like for everyone who’s present to know that these people who sell fentanyl, they destroy families…. On behalf of all those children who have passed away due to fentanyl, this has to stop."

Navarrete’s main supplier, Jason Xavier Villanueva, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. His two drug runners, Soliz and Gaitan, were sentenced to 15 to and five years respectively.