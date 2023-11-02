Carrollton drug dealer who ran fentanyl ring while on house arrest pleads guilty

A Carrollton man connected to the overdose deaths of at least 3 teenagers and the hospitalization of others has pleaded guilty to federal drug crimes.

21-year-old Luis Eduardo Navarrete pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance to a person under 21 years of age.

Luis Eduardo Navarrete

Navarrete dealt fentanyl-laced pills regularly out of his home in Carrollton, according to plea papers.

The 21-year-old, who was out on bond in a Dallas County criminal case, was ordered to home confinement and fitted with an ankle monitor.

While on house arrest, Navarrete used co-conspirators to pick up pills from a Dallas-based source and deliver them to his home, which was right around the corner from R.L. Turner High School.

Plea documents say that Navarrete used a network of juvenile dealers to sell the pills to students at Turner High, Dewitt Perry Middle School and Dan F. Long Middle School in Carrollton.

The pills are connected to the deaths of a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old who overdosed on fentanyl and died between Dec. 2022 and Feb 2023.

Navarrete faces up to 40 years in federal prison for each count and $7 million in fines.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2024.

Navarrete is one of several people who have been found guilty in connection to the overdoses of several young people in Carrollton and Flower Mound.