Body found in Azle home’s backyard

Police in the Tarrant County city of Azle are investigating after finding a body behind someone’s home.

The unidentified body was found Wednesday in the backyard of a home on Ty Lane, which is off the Jacksboro Highway near Eagle Mountain Lake.

Azle police did not release any information about who lives at the home or how long the body had been there.

They called the death suspicious and said foul play is suspected.

The police asked the Texas Rangers to help with the death investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.