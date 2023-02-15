Fentanyl in North Texas: Law enforcement leaders to make announcement regarding dangerous drug

Several law enforcement leaders will hold a news conference about the dangerous drug fentanyl on Wednesday afternoon.

United States Attorney Leigha Simonton, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chavez and Carrollton police chief Roberto Arredondo are expected to attend the 2:30 news conference in Dallas.

Carrollton recently made headlines after 2 adults were arrested as a part of a fentanyl ring that led to three students' deaths.

21-year-old Luis Navarrete and 29-year-old Magaly Mejia Cano are facing drug distribution charges.

Investigators say the pair distributed drugs from a home on Highland Drive to eight RL Turner High School students between 14 and 16 years old, who then sold the drugs to their classmates at the high school and two middle schools.

This week, Plano police announced that they arrested a Dallas man who had around 6,000 fentanyl pills in his vehicle.

Between 2020 and 2021, nearly 79,000 people between 18 and 45 years old — 37,208 in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021 — died of fentanyl overdoses, according to government data.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be deadly even in very small amounts, and other drugs, including heroin, meth and marijuana, can be laced with the dangerous drug. Mexico and China are the primary sources for the flow of fentanyl into the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

FOX 4 will stream the news conference on this page.