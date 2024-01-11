3 sentenced to prison for their part in fentanyl ring that killed 3 Carrollton teens

Three men have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fentanyl ring in Carrollton that led to three students' deaths and several more juvenile hospitalizations.

The United States Attorney's Office said 23-year-old Jason Xavier Villanueva, 20-year-old Robert Alexander Gaitan, and 22-year-old Rafael Soliz Jr. were indicted back in March 2023.

Villanueva and Soliz pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl to a person under 21 years of age. Gaitan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Villanueva and Soliz were sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, while Gaitan was given a 5-year sentence.

Court documents say that Villanueva admitted to distributing more than 200,000 fentanyl pills over six months. The pills, which were marked as M-30 to look like oxycodone pills, were given to a network of juvenile and adult drug dealers, which included Gaitan and Soliz.

Investigators said this fentanyl ring is responsible for at least 12 overdoses of children in Carrollton and Flower Mound, with three of them being fatal.

So far, 10 people have been charged in connection with this fentanyl ring.