Texas releases 2024 STAAR results for grades 3-8

article

The Texas Education Agency says newly released STAAR test scores show a decline in math and science performance for students from third to eighth grade.

Math scores across all grade levels dropped or held steady compared to the scores from Spring 2023.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"Results from the 2024 STAAR 3-8 assessments reveal the significant gaps in mathematics achievement across our schools. While we continue to see progress in other areas - which is a testament to the dedication and skill of our Texas educators - it’s clear that math performance is not where students need it to be for success after graduation," said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath in a statement. "Pandemic-induced disruptions to learning exacerbated students’ difficulties in mastering fundamental math concepts. As a result, we must keep our foot on the gas to intensify efforts in providing targeted interventions and research-based education strategies to ensure that students obtain necessary foundational skills and concepts and achieve the desired academic outcomes not only in math but across all subject areas,"

Science scores also saw a drop for fifth and eighth graders.

Reading scores varied depending on the grade.

Third, fifth and eighth graders saw their scores drop, while fourth and sixth graders saw scores rise.

Social studies scores held steady.

Related article

Parents can look up their student's STAAR Texas scores by visiting their school district's family portal or going to TexasAssessment.gov and using the access code given by their child's school.