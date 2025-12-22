Video shows burglar in red robe stealing all of Dallas man’s belongings

The Brief A Dallas man's apartment was stripped nearly bare by a burglar in a red robe who broke in while he was on a work trip. The burglar returned the next day wearing the victim's clothes. He had a young accomplice to steal the remaining items, including TVs, electronics, and kitchenware. The suspect remains at large. The victim filed a police report, but he's still waiting to hear back from a detective.



A Lake Highlands man is trying to rebuild after a devastating burglary just days before Christmas. He said a burglar in a red robe and slippers walked away with nearly all of his belongings.

Dallas Apartment Break-In

What we know:

The burglary happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at Aaron Pace’s apartment in the 6900 block of Forest Lane.

Pace, who works for Shake Shack, was on a week-long work trip to help the company open its first restaurant in Oklahoma.

When he got back home, he found just about everything that wasn’t bolted down was gone.

Dig deeper:

A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured video of the burglary.

The video shows a man in a red robe and slippers walking past the apartment with food in his hand. He stops at Pace’s door because there is a flyer on it. Presumably, he takes that as a sign that no one is home.

The suspect goes around the side of the building and breaks in through a sliding glass door on the first floor. He can be seen leaving the apartment with Pace’s belongings.

To add insult to injury, the burglar returned the next day dressed in Pace’s clothes instead of the red robe. He had a young accomplice with him, and together they carried out more of Pace’s belongings.

What they're saying:

"They took, I had two TVs, a PlayStation, pretty much all of my clothing ‘cause I had a whole bunch of it packed up ‘cause I was moving. So all my clothing, a bunch of my kitchen utensils, it was pretty much anything they could get their hands on since everything was packed up. It was pretty much everything. Like the only thing I have left is my couches and bed," Pace said.

The 20-year-old victim called the thief a Grinch.

"He really looked like the Grinch too, because he was walking out with a sheet full of my items too. ‘Cause he had actually taken one of the sheets off my bed, the fitted sheet and put a whole bunch of items in there. And you see him carrying that out with one of my computer monitors in his hand," he said.

What's next:

Pace filed a police report but is still waiting for a detective to contact him.

He is looking to the community for help identifying the suspects and to rebuild.

He also plans to invest in renters’ insurance for his next apartment.