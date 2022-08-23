Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration to help Texas flood victims
DALLAS - Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration in Dallas Tuesday as people in the city and across North Texas swept water and mud from their homes.
Abbott met with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and other officials to get an update on Monday’s severe weather and flooding.
"The effect of this storm has been dramatic here in Dallas and Fort Worth, but across multiple regions around the state of Texas. And as a result, I’m about to sign a state disaster declaration," he said.
The declaration frees up more state resources for 23 counties including Dallas, Tarrant, Ellis and Kaufman counties.
Additional counties could be added.
