Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded

While most North Texans were asleep, many places got very heavy rain – in some cases more than 8 inches in a few hours.

Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit especially hard.

Flooding brought traffic to a standstill on Malcolm X Boulevard near Interstate 30, east of Downtown. Several cars and trucks ended up stuck in the water.

Drivers had to get out and wait for help on the side of the road.

The water has since receded some but is still dangerous in other places.

Near Baylor University Medical Center, the water came up to the windows of some cars. Even one ambulance appeared to be stuck in the water.

There were no reports of injuries.

Flooding made driving nearly impossible for many people in Fort Worth late Sunday night, especially near University and Camp Bowie roads on the southwest side.

One woman said during heavy rain the water quickly came up to her car windows.

"It locked, the car shut down. It set itself on park. We tried to get it out. We tried to push it out," Daniela Gonzalez said. "All the water came rushing in, so we had to kind of swim out the car, grabbed our belongings. All our shoes are gone."

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dallas County

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said things were pretty scary between 2 and 4 a.m. Things have gotten a little bit better since then but there is still rain in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning is still in effect for Dallas County through 8 a.m. A warning for Ellis County is expected to expire around 7:15 a.m.

There’s also still heavy rain falling east of Dallas near Kaufman and Rockwall counties. And the back edge of the system could still drop several inches of rain across North Texas throughout the morning.

The heavy rain will shift south in the afternoon, and then it will be patchier.

The high temperature may not even reach 80 degrees for the day.

DFW Airport, Love Field cancelations

More than 100 flights are canceled at DFW Airport as of 6 a.m. Monday. That’s about 6% of the day’s flights. Another 400 or 21% are delayed.

At Love Field, about three dozen flights have been canceled. That’s about 11%. A few more are delayed.